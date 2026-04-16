‘I’m not a criminal’ – Mkhwanazi denies sending EMPD cops to ‘commit armed robbery’

Precious stones valued at R14.9 million were allegedly taken from the home of Peter Prinsloo.

Evidence at the Madlanga Commission has placed suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi at the centre of an operation linked to the alleged theft of valuable stones in Johannesburg.

During proceedings at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Thursday, 16 April 2026, evidence leaders put it to Mkhwanazi that he directed subordinates to carry out what amounted to a robbery.

The inquiry focused on events from 11 February 2023, when precious stones valued at R14.9 million were allegedly taken from the Killarney home of Peter Prinsloo.

Only a fraction of the stones – worth R40 000 – were later recovered.

It was previously heard that CCTV footage obtained by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) appears to show an EMPD officer handing over minerals to Mkhwanazi.

EMPD officers accused of theft

Two EMPD officers, Kersha-Leigh Stols and Aiden McKenzie, have been linked to the operation.

In her affidavit to Ipid, Stols stated that she and McKenzie were investigating a suspect involved in trading lithium rocks, allegedly in collaboration with a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer known only as Motso.

According to her version, the officers visited the Rosebank police station before proceeding to Prinsloo’s home, where they searched for his presence.

She claimed that the complainant agreed to “surrender” the stones after his initial resistance, and then they left.

McKenzie supported this version in his own statement.

Evidence leader challenges ‘joint operation’ narrative

On Thursday, evidence leader Mahlape Sello disputed the claim that the operation involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

Photographs presented to the commission only showed Stols and McKenzie at the scene with private security officer Etienne van der Walt.

Mkhwanazi acknowledged their presence and conceded that the JMPD was not involved, despite earlier suggestions to the contrary.

He also confirmed that he was aware of the raid.

Sello expressed concern that Mkhwanazi continued to describe the incident in his supplementary statement to the commission as a coordinated effort between the JMPD, EMPD and Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP).

Mkhwanazi previously testified that the operation stemmed from a complaint by the late GTP deputy chief inspector Gerald Maseko, who had raised concerns about individuals selling fake stones online.

He said he accompanied Maseko to Killarney, where they waited outside while the two EMPD officers questioned Prinsloo inside his apartment.

This version was challenged during proceedings.

“The Gauteng traffic department has got nothing to do with investigations and searching for precious stones. Does it?” Sello said.

She further argued that, even on Mkhwanazi’s own account, the operation would still amount to an unlawful raid.

“You are saying two law enforcement units within the country jointly undertook an unlawful raid of a citizen’s flat in Rosebank, and you consider that acceptable?” she asked.

“It’s difficult to say yes,” Mkhwanazi replied.

‘Concocted story’

Sello pressed Mkhwanazi on how he concluded that the JMPD had participated in the operation.

“I communicated with Maseko,” Mkhwanazi said.

She accused him of fabricating the story.

“This story comes for the first time in 2026, three years after the raid. No one, including those who undertook the raid, is aware of any joint operation.

“My concern is that, in an attempt to legitimise the efforts of Stols and McKenzie, you concocted the story of a joint operation and, in order to persuade the commission, you elected the one person who, unfortunately, has since passed on and is not able to speak for themselves. I find that truly concerning.”

Madlanga commission highlights pattern

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo added to the criticism, stating that both Mkhwanazi and McKenzie had misled Ipid investigators.

He highlighted CCTV evidence placing Mkhwanazi at the scene – a fact not initially disclosed.

While Mkhwanazi conceded that he didn’t present the entire story to Ipid investigator Thulani Magagula, Khumalo suggested there was a pattern of mutual protection between him, Stols and McKenzie.

“You don’t place each other on the scene unless evidence is shown that you there, and only then do you admit,” the commissioner said.

“My question is why are the three of you always protecting each other? Only giving the authorities what you think they need to know.”

He went further, suggesting that Mkhwanazi effectively “tasked” the officers to “commit an armed robbery”.

Mkhwanazi firmly denied any wrongdoing.

“No, I’m not that type of a person. I’m not a criminal. I don’t do those things.”