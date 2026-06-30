June 30: We are making sure ‘July 2021′ unrest is not repeated’ – Kubayi

Kubayi stressed that the state is not seeking a confrontation with its own citizens.

Justice Minister Mamoloko Kubayi says authorities are working to ensure that the violence and unrest witnessed in July 2021 are not repeated during the 30 June anti-illegal immigration protests.

Kubayi, who is the chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, was briefing the media on Tuesday morning.

She was joined by Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Protests

Kubayi sent a message of reassurance as mass protests against illegal immigration are set to start on Tuesday across the country.

One of the organisations at the forefront, March and March, set a hard deadline of 30 June for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

The marches are expected to start at about 9am.

Alert

Kubayi reassured South Africans of the law enforcement’s readiness as the country braces for nationwide demonstrations.

“We do know there has been an influence. People from outside, overnight money, and trips to destabilise the country.

“We wake up this morning as the IMC with members deployed across the country. Our obligation as government is to ensure there is law and order, and that no one’s rights are infringed,” she said.

“We want to say to marchers, which will start between 9am in many parts of the country, we appreciate them first for communicating with the state in terms of their planned matches. Initially, this was not done, but now we have quite a number of them, have details, and are working with them to ensure those matches are peaceful.”

No confrontation

Kubayi stressed that the state is not seeking a confrontation.

“The state today is not going out to threaten its own citizens. We have an obligation to ensure that anyone who decides to go to work, or to protest, can do so in a safe environment.”

While reiterating the right to protest, Kubayi appealed for restraint:

“We reiterate their right to express themselves, whether they are not happy with their own government, that cannot be taken away. But we are appealing for those who will be joining to do this in a peaceful manner and not cause harm.”

Calm

She credited extensive preparation for the calm start to the day.

“So far, no major incident has been reported in Gauteng or nationally, and that is because there has been preparedness from the state.”

Kubayi closed with a pointed reminder of lessons from the past.

July unrest

She said authorities have deployed extensive resources and are working closely with marchers to ensure the ‘July 2021’ unrest is not repeated.

“You have taught us as citizens that July 2021 must never happen again in South Africa. We have listened to you, and we are ensuring it never happens again.”

Police resources

Mthombeni detailed a three‑phase plan: gathering intelligence, deploying resources, and ensuring long‑term community safety.

He highlighted the scale of mobilisation.

“We have drones, helicopters – not less than 18 – and over 33,000 cameras monitoring in real time. We are working with 217 000 private security personnel, 13 000 community policing forum members, and thousands of metro police and traffic wardens,” Mthombeni stated.