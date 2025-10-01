JUST IN: 1 reportedly dead in Milpark Hospital shooting

The person was allegedly shot multiple times.

One person has reportedly died after an alleged shooting at the Milpark Hospital parking area in Johannesburg.

The shooting appears to be a hit, according to South African journalist and anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee.

In a post on X, Abramjee said the victim was reportedly shot multiple times and police are currently on scene.

According to a 2024 report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), “hitmen have become more daring, incidents more public and victims more high-profile.

The organisation said over the past decade, it documented a shocking 108% increase in targeted killings in South Africa.

“While South Africa has long grappled with high levels of violence, as evidenced by a per capita murder rate of 45 per 100 000 in 2022/23, or approximately 70 murders a day, targeted killings have notably escalated, particularly political killings at local municipal level,” the report read.

Notable assassinations over the past month include that of Gauteng National Taxi Association chairperson Thami Moyo.

He was gunned down along the Soweto Highway in Johannesburg on 18 September.

Attorney Bouwer van Niekerk was shot and killed on 5 September at his law firm in Avonwold, also in Johannesburg.

The assailants had booked an appointment and were shown into a boardroom. Moments later, gunshots rang out and the men walked out.

His killing appears to be linked to his work on a major insolvency case tied to an alleged Ponzi scheme.

In August, Eastern Cape state prosecutor Tracy Brown was shot “assassination-style” outside her home in Gqeberha.

Her shooting was witnessed by her husband and their child.

A few months prior, another Eastern Cape prosecutor, Elona Sombulula, was gunned down near his home.

The acting regional court prosecutor from the Mangweni locality of Bityi was walking home after returning from Mthatha when he was shot in the head.

This is a developing story.

