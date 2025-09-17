Businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala denied bail

The ruling was passed by the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala will remain in custody after his bail application was rejected by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Matlala faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and money laundering after his former lover Tebogo Thobejane’s vehicle was allegedly shot at in Sandton, Johannesburg, in October 2023. While he is alleged to be the mastermind behind the attack, he denied any involvement in the incident and said he intends to plead not guilty.

He was arrested along with his wife, Tsakani, who was later released on R20 000 bail due to poor health and needing to provide for their young children.

Matlala says he is not a flight risk

He previously told the court that he is willing to raise R100 000 to secure his bail and did not believe he was a flight risk.

“I am not a violent person, and the offences for which I was convicted do not involve any degree of violence or a threat implicit to other acts.

“As a South African citizen and a businessman who is easily traceable, as is evident from how easily my arrest was carried out, there is therefore no past history which would negatively impact my future conduct,” he argued.

Eswatini ID

The state argued otherwise, claiming Matlala has a fraudulent Eswatini ID with a different surname and a trust in Mauritius.

A picture of the Eswatini ID was allegedly sent to him by Tsakani, and the state said cellphone records reveal he travelled to that country on at least two occasions. Prosecutors further claimed the content on his confiscated devices showed links to law enforcement officials and politicians.

The defence argued that such evidence was planted by the state.

Court rules

The court noted its concerns about his alleged travel to Eswatini and ruled that he remains a flight risk.

Magistrate Syta Prinsloo found Matlala failed to show exceptional circumstances for his release, and that releasing him on bail would be in the interest of justice.

Prinsloo added that the nature of the charges made him a possible danger to society.



The matter has been postponed to 7 October.

This is a developing story

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde