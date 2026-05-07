Fadiel Adams will have to wait for bail

MP Fadiel Adams will remain in custody at a secret location until his bail application resumes next week.

National Coloured Congress (NCC) party leader and MP Fadiel Adams will remain in custody after making his first appearance on charges of fraud and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The Pinetown Magistrate’s Court ruled on Thursday that he will remain in custody at a secret location until his bail application resumes next week.

According to police, Adams was arrested over allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of the late ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

Adams was apprehended in Cape Town on Tuesday after police called on him to hand himself over.

State opposes bail

During the proceedings, the state argued that it needed additional time to properly prepare its opposition to bail.

According to the prosecutor, investigators also needed time to gather evidence relating to Adams’ public statements, alleged interference with witnesses and verification of addresses provided to police.

“There is a serious allegation of interference with state witnesses,” the prosecutor said.

“You cannot, in our criminal justice system, ignore that fact.”

The state said that affidavits and additional evidence would be presented to the court during the formal bail hearing.

Defence proposes bail conditions

Adams’ lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, accused the state of delaying proceedings despite having ample time to prepare.

The defence told the court Adams had no pending criminal matters or outstanding warrants and had provided proof of residence, including his parliamentary accommodation.

Hendricks said Adams was prepared to comply with strict bail conditions, including reporting to police stations.

The defence proposed bail of R5 000.

Court postpones matter

The magistrate said several issues raised by both parties required further investigation before the court could properly determine bail.

“There is, in my view, evidence that needs to be ascertained by the state,” the magistrate said.

The court ordered that Adams’ detention location remain confidential and only be disclosed to his lawyers due to safety concerns.

Before the proceedings concluded, the defence informed the court that Adams required medication and medical attention in connection with a scheduled shoulder operation.