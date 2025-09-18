News

Gauteng taxi association chair ‘assassinated’ near Soweto

By Kyle Zeeman and Molemo Tladi

18 September 2025

Taxi official shot. Picture: Saps

Picture: Saps

Gauteng National Taxi Association chairperson Thami Moyo has been killed in an alleged hit.

His death was confirmed to The Citizen by the association’s spokesperson, Theo Malele.

“We can confirm that Thami Moyo was assassinated along the Soweto Highway on Thursday morning.

“No further details about the murder can be confirmed at this time.”

Taxi violence is common as associations fight over routes, but Malele refused to be drawn on the motive for the murder.

“Speculation would be fruitless at this time.”

Taxi violence on the rise

Moyo’s assassination follows a rising trend in taxi industry murders. Another taxi driver, Xolani Ngubane, was killed in a hail of bullets in Noordwyk on Tuesday.

Midrand Police Station commander Brigadier Molefe David Tsotsotso said officers found about 80 bullet holes on the victim’s vehicle.

“The victim was in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene.

“Approximately 40 cartridges were found on the scene. However, the type of firearm used could not be determined.”

This is a developing story

