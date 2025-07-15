News

Home » News

Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya placed on leave of absence [VIDEO]

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

15 July 2025

03:33 pm

Sibiya’s suspension follows a series of explosive allegations by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Shadrack Sibiya police Mkhwanazi

Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya. Picture: X/@ZizinjaAbelungu

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has confirmed that Deputy National Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, has been placed on leave.

Sibiya’s suspension on Tuesday follows a series of explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi last week.

Leave of absence

Masemola tasked Deputy Commissioner Tebello Mosikili to request that Sibiya take leave.

“He has been sent documents to take leave while the processes are underway. We don’t normally like to discuss details of our departmental processes, but yes, he has been served today to stay home while other processes are unfolding.

“It is a leave of absence while we are doing the internal process,” Masemola said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s response ‘a direct spit in the face of our revolutionary forefathers’ – Sisulu foundation

Allegations by Mkhwanazi

Sibiya was accused by Mkhwanazi of being a “criminal” and doing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s bidding.

He is also accused of executing instructions from Mchunu to disband the Political Killings Task Team, allegedly to protect criminal syndicates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on a leave of absence after allegations made against him by Mkhwanazi.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa defends police commission of inquiry

Commission

Ramaphosa also announced a judicial commission would probe the claims, which he said undermined the constitution and threatened national security.

Ramaphosa appointed law professor Firoz Cachalia as interim police minister on Sunday night.

Cachalia is a veteran of liberation movements and was also part of the well-known and politically active Cachalia family. His brother is Judge Azhar Cachalia, and his cousin is the former DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia.

NOW READ: Concerns that Mchunu’s influence still strong despite special leave

Read more on these topics

Editor’s Choice KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Senzo Mchunu South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘If you don’t want to pay more, use less’: Parliament debates new water caps for farmers
Opinion Mr President, it’s time for you to leave
News Ramaphosa appoints Gwede Mantashe as acting police minister
News Joburg’s residents fuming as city aims to cash in on public parks and sports clubs
News Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya placed on leave of absence [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp