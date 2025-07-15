Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya placed on leave of absence [VIDEO]

Sibiya’s suspension follows a series of explosive allegations by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has confirmed that Deputy National Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, has been placed on leave.

Sibiya’s suspension on Tuesday follows a series of explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi last week.

Leave of absence

Masemola tasked Deputy Commissioner Tebello Mosikili to request that Sibiya take leave.

“He has been sent documents to take leave while the processes are underway. We don’t normally like to discuss details of our departmental processes, but yes, he has been served today to stay home while other processes are unfolding.

“It is a leave of absence while we are doing the internal process,” Masemola said.

[WATCH] National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirms that his deputy, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, is on leave of absence. pic.twitter.com/bxmmoOzQOf July 15, 2025

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s response ‘a direct spit in the face of our revolutionary forefathers’ – Sisulu foundation

Allegations by Mkhwanazi

Sibiya was accused by Mkhwanazi of being a “criminal” and doing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s bidding.

He is also accused of executing instructions from Mchunu to disband the Political Killings Task Team, allegedly to protect criminal syndicates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on a leave of absence after allegations made against him by Mkhwanazi.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa defends police commission of inquiry

Commission

Ramaphosa also announced a judicial commission would probe the claims, which he said undermined the constitution and threatened national security.

Ramaphosa appointed law professor Firoz Cachalia as interim police minister on Sunday night.

Cachalia is a veteran of liberation movements and was also part of the well-known and politically active Cachalia family. His brother is Judge Azhar Cachalia, and his cousin is the former DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia.

NOW READ: Concerns that Mchunu’s influence still strong despite special leave