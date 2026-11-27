The ConCourt dismissed the BHF and Western Cape's applications challenging the NHI Act, which aims to give all South Africans access to healthcare.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Act will remain in its current form after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) refused to declare the legislation invalid on Friday.

The apex court delivered its judgment on legal challenges brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders NPC against the Speaker of the National Assembly and others (CCT 251/25) as well as the premier of the Western Cape Government versus the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and others (CCT 269/25).

Justice Steven Majiedt handed down the judgment at ConHill, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, dismissing both applications.

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) lost unanimously, while the Western Cape government lost by a narrow majority.

The BHF and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde’s administration approached the ConCourt last year to dispute the Act’s validity.

Both applicants questioned whether the public consultation process by parliament that preceded the Act’s passage was constitutionally adequate.

However, the apex court disagreed and rejected the applications.

Majiedt, delivering his last judgment ahead of his retirement, stated that the ConCourt did not find any wrongdoing by parliament in the public consultation process.

Healthcare funders’ challenge fails unanimously

The BHF, which represents about 65 medical schemes, argued that parliament withheld key information on costs, funding and the basket of services.

It also claimed that parliament approached the process with a closed mind.

According to Majiedt, the court disagreed. “It holds that the constitution requires enough information to make participation meaningful, not perfect information,” Majiedt said.

The court found that leaving those details out of the bill did not amount to a failure to inform the public.

“It was a deliberate legislative choice that the legislature was entitled to make,” Majiedt stated.

Majiedt explained that the public was able to comment on that choice once it knew about it.

“The public did so extensively,” Majiedt noted.

The court also found that parliament did not have to adopt every submission it received. All the judges agreed.

“Therefore the BHF application is unanimously dismissed, and because it’s a genuine constitutional challenge there is no order as to costs,” Majiedt announced.

Western Cape challenge dismissed by a majority

The second case, brought by Premier Alan Winde’s administration, split the court.

The province argued that the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) failed to consider the input from provincial hearings and applied an inflexible timetable to the Western Cape.

Parliament and the health minister countered that the province’s concerns did filter through to the NCOP and that the timetable problems were of the province’s own making.

Majiedt confirmed the divide at the start of his remarks on the case.

“Now on the premier’s application, the court is not unanimous,” Majiedt said.

The court dismissed the application by a majority of six judges to five.

Minority found the NCOP process unreasonable

Majiedt delivered the minority judgment, which Chief Justice Mandisa Maya and Justices Nambitha Dambuza, Owen Rogers and Katherine Savage supported.

According to the minority, the NHI Act demanded an especially thorough public participation process.

“Few statutes could engage those considerations more directly than the NHI Act,” Majiedt stated.

The minority found three defects. Provincial amendments were never properly deliberated on, Gauteng’s public participation report was missing, and the Western Cape’s input was considered too late.

It said the NCOP’s select committee gave the bill little attention when it mattered most.

“However, at this meeting, less than eight minutes were spent on the NHI bill,” Majiedt said.

On the Western Cape’s input, the minority said the province’s mandates were dealt with after the other eight provinces had finalised theirs.

“By then, its input could not realistically influence the bill,” Majiedt added.

Majority found the process was good enough

The majority judgment agreed that the NCOP process had flaws but did not find it unconstitutional.

It held that Gauteng residents were still heard through written submissions, health department officials and select committee members who attended the hearings.

It also found that the NCOP allowed the Western Cape several extensions.

The majority stressed that public participation could not guarantee the outcome a province wanted.

“All that public participation guarantees is a reasonable opportunity to influence the outcome, but it does not guarantee that the outcome will change,” Majiedt said, summarising the majority’s view.

The court made no order as to costs because it was a genuine constitutional challenge.

Majiedt closed the sitting with a personal note, as it was his last judgment before retiring.

“And so, after 26 years and nine months, for the last time I am able to say this, I hand down the judgment,” Majiedt said.

How the NHI Act came about

The case centred on whether parliament allowed the public to take part meaningfully in making the law.

The NHI Bill was introduced in parliament in 2019, and Majiedt said the National Assembly’s work on it took years.

First tabled in parliament in 2019, the NHI legislation had been in the making for several years.

“The NA’s [National Assembly] process lasted nearly four years,” Majiedt noted. The National Assembly passed the bill on 13 June 2023, and the NCOP approved it on 6 December 2023.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Act into law on 15 May 2024.

The law aims to give all South Africans access to healthcare, but it has not taken effect.

However, despite being signed off, the rollout of the NHI has yet to begin, largely due to a series of legal challenges. “The NHI Act is not yet in operation,” Majiedt confirmed.

WATCH: ConCourt ruling on NHI