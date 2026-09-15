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Possible sixth victim in Kempton Park killing spree found

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By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

2 minute read

15 September 2026

10:45 am

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The latest discovery also comes as detectives investigate the alleged kidnapping of a woman in Kempton Park.

Possible sixth victim in Kempton Park killing spree found

A sixth body of a woman has been found in KwaThema in the East Rand on Tuesday as police investigate a string of deaths in the area. Picture: Supplied

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A woman’s body was discovered in KwaThema, near Springs on the East Rand, on Tuesday morning, as police investigate whether her death could be linked to five deaths in Kempton Park.

Police confirmed reports of the discovery of the naked and decomposed woman’s body, while revealing on Monday that most of the women who died in the area had been sexually assaulted. Investigators have not yet established whether the latest death is connected to the five cases already under investigation, or whether the cases involve one or more perpetrators.

The latest discovery also comes as detectives investigate the alleged kidnapping of another woman in Kempton Park. She survived the ordeal and could potentially provide police with information about her alleged abductor or abductors if investigators establish any connection between her case and the five deaths.

Police have so far been cautious about linking the five deaths already under investigation despite similarities emerging between some of the cases. The KwaThema discovery now potentially widens the geographical area investigators may have to consider, although there is no confirmation yet that the woman’s death forms part of the same investigation.

It also follows a disclosure by Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, who confirmed that forensic investigations had established that most of the women whose bodies were found in Kempton Park had been sexually assaulted.

This is a developing story.

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