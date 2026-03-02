JUST IN: Six dead in Johannesburg building collapse

Emergency teams search for survivors as multiple people remain trapped under rubble in Ormonde.

Six people reportedly died in a building collapse in the south of Johannesburg, as emergency management teams conduct rescue operations.

City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) are on the scene at 6 Amethyst Business Park, Amethyst Road in Ormonde, responding to a building collapse.

Rescue operations are underway, prioritising search and rescue, according to EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo. The EMS is also securing the scene to make sure that all affected people are safe.

“At this time, the cause of the collapse has not yet been determined. A complete assessment is being conducted and additional resources have been mobilised to support response efforts,” Khumalo said.

Joburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku is also on the scene, where he confirmed to the media that four people died and five people were missing.

He said two people were trapped, with one on top of another and a third person was critically trapped.

“The leg is trapped, so they had to call a doctor so that they can check if they are going to amputate the leg or not,” the MMC told the media.

Shortly after the MMC spoke to the media, EMS confirmed that six people had died while others are missing.

Public urged to avoid scene

EMS has urged members of the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to operate safely and efficiently.

The EMS will provide an update as more information becomes available.

*This is a developing story.