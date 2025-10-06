News

Mandla Mandela and other detained South Africans to be released on Tuesday

By Lesego Seokwang

6 October 2025

The grandson of global anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela is expected to be deported by Israel.

Mandla Mandela Israel deported Gaza

Mandla Mandela.

The Israel embassy on Monday confirmed it will be releasing all the South African activists detained last week.

It said they will be released on Tuesday.

The South Africans, including Mandla Mandela, the grandson of global anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, were among the activists intercepted on the GSF Flotilla which was heading to Gaza to provide humanitarian aid to the area.

Responding on X to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plea to release them, the embassy said: “@CyrilRamaphosa: We trust @DIRCO_ZA has informed you that all South Africans who tried to enter illegally will be expelled tomorrow via Jordan.

“As always, it’s the South African taxpayers who get the honour of paying for their fellow citizens’ deportation tickets.”

This is a developing story.

South Africa GSF Flotilla detainees in ‘high spirits’ despite Israeli abduction

