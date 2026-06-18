Kakamas man convicted for stalking then assaulting sleeping woman

The man entered her home at night, kissed her neck and violently attacked her.

The Kakamas Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit has secured the conviction of 29-year-old Marcell Carlton “Boetie” Smith.

The Regional Court in Kakamas, Northern Cape, found him guilty of sexual intimidation and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Stalking

The case relates to an incident that took place on Friday, 19 April 2024, when Smith attacked a 56-year-old woman at her home in Kakamas.

The victim had returned home after visiting a friend when Smith followed her to her residence.

At approximately 23:00, while the victim was asleep, Smith entered her room and began kissing her on the neck.

The victim woke up and asked who it was, then realised it was the same man she had seen earlier at her friend’s house.

She screamed for help while Smith continued the assault and attempted to pull down her pants. When he failed to overpower her, he bit her on the face and struck her with his fist.

The victim continued calling for assistance until her mother and a male friend came to her rescue.

Arrest

Police registered a case at Kakamas Police Station and assigned it to Detective Sergeant Dippenaar.

He conducted a thorough investigation, which led to the successful prosecution of Smith.

The court sentenced Smith to four years’ imprisonment for sexual intimidation, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of a similar offence during that period.

It also sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment for assault with intent to cause GBH, wholly suspended for five years on the same condition.

The court declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

ZF Mgcawu District Commissioner Major General Monica Sebili commended Detective Sergeant Dippenaar for his dedication and hard work in ensuring justice was served.