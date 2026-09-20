Kempton Park records highest number of kidnapping cases in Gauteng

Gauteng recorded 2 367 kidnapping cases between April and June 2026.

Kempton Park remains a subject of discussion as residents express fear, anger and dissatisfaction amid the discovery of women’s bodies and accusations of police not doing enough to address issues.

On Saturday, 12 September, the South African Police Service (Saps) warned women in and around Kempton Park, particularly the Rhodesfield area, to exercise extreme caution following the discovery of several bodies of women in the same area over a period of approximately two months.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called for an urgent and coordinated response to the escalating kidnapping crisis in the province.

Kidnapping in Kempton Park

This comes amid revelations that Kempton Park recorded the highest number of kidnapping cases in Gauteng between April and June 2026.

The revelation was made during a stakeholder engagement convened by the Committee on Friday, 18 September 2026, to interrogate the growing prevalence, causes and impact of kidnapping in Gauteng.

According to the latest crime statistics, Kempton Park recorded 76 kidnapping cases between April and June 2026, compared with 48 during the same period in 2025, an increase of 58.3%. This makes Kempton Park the highest recording precinct in Gauteng for kidnapping during the quarter.

“The figures are particularly concerning given the recent discovery of the bodies of several women in the broader Ekurhuleni area. While investigations into these deaths remain ongoing, the Committee believes the exceptionally high kidnapping figures in Kempton Park demand intensified policing, intelligence-led investigations and visible interventions to protect residents,” said the Committee.

Gauteng recorded 2 367 kidnapping cases between April and June 2026. This is more than half of the 4 638 cases recorded nationally during the quarter.

“The scale of these figures places Gauteng at the centre of South Africa’s kidnapping crisis.”

Kidnapping incidents

According to the Committee, these kidnappings take different forms, including hijacking-related kidnappings, where victims are unlawfully restrained or taken during vehicle hijackings, as well as the growing threat of kidnapping for ransom.

In Bekkersdal, kidnappers reportedly demanded R5 million, while a R3 million ransom was demanded in a Roodepoort case during this period.

“These figures should serve as a wake-up call to every law enforcement agency and every level of government. Kidnapping cannot be treated as an isolated crime when its tentacles extend into hijacking, organised crime, ransom demands and the targeting of vulnerable people.

“The Committee is calling for kidnapping to receive the highest level of attention in Gauteng, including strengthened intelligence gathering, enhanced coordination between law enforcement agencies, targeted operations in identified hotspots and stronger engagement with communities.”

The Committee has also urged residents to work closely with law enforcement by reporting suspicious activity and providing information that could assist investigations.

“Communities must be protected, criminal networks must be disrupted, and those responsible must face the full might of the law.”