Watch: Lamiez and Khuli Chana are expecting!

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Just on the heels of celebrating their traditional wedding anniversary Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and her husband Khuli Chana (real name Khulane Morule) announced they are expecting their first child.

Earlier, we reported that the musical couple marked their three-year anniversary at an intimate dinner on Wednesday.

The couple later announced that their traditional wedding anniversary wasn’t just a special occasion, but also their announcement they are expecting a bundle of joy.

Lamiez and Khuli Chana are expecting a baby

This is Khuli’s second child as he has a daughter from his previous relationship, with Asanda Maku.

Lamiez shared a beautiful reel of their special event to mark their anniversary and baby news.

It was also revealed the couple is expecting a boy and legally tied the knot with their mothers present as witnesses. It now makes sense why the DJ double-barrelled her surname to Morule.

She wrote: “Ke Nna Lamiez Holworthy-Morule. Ngwetsi ya Bakwena ba ga Mogopa.

“Ke thedimogane e mmele o borethe, e e yareng e bapantswe le kgomo e e phale…Kwena e ntsho ya mogopa!!❤️

“This next chapter in our lives? An answered prayer ka mohau wa Modimo Le Badimo Baka.”

Watch: Lamiez and Khuli Chana legally tie the knot

Translated it reads: “I am Lamiez Holworthy-Morule. The daughter-in-law of Bakwena from Mogopa. It’s a smooth, slim, compared to a better cow. A black clay crocodile. This next chapter in our lives? An answered prayer by the grace of God and my ancestor.”

Congratulations poured in for the couple.

Khuli Chana and Lamiez’s third year anniversary

Khuli and Lamiez shared videos and pictures of their intimate anniversary dinner at a double-story mansion with friends and family on Wednesday evening.

The couple shared videos and pictures of their celebration on Instagram. Khuli shared a video of Lamiez officially changing her name to Lamiez Holworthy-Morule on her Instagram account.

Friends and fans wished them a happy anniversary. With an intimate table for friends and family, balloon decorations and a customised two-tiered cake, Khuli and Lamiez were beaming in their videos.

Lamiez was dolled up whilst her husband looked causal in a burnt yellow t-shirt, with black pants and his wife wore what appeared to be a brown slip dress.