Khumalo and Crime Intelligence cops seek withdrawal of fraud and corruption charges

Five accused have submitted representations.

The corruption case involving Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner Dumisani Khumalo and other senior officials has been delayed after the accused indicated they are seeking to have the charges against them withdrawn.

Khumalo appeared alongside six co-accused in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 15 May 2026, where the case was expected to be moved to a higher court for trial following the completion of investigations.

Instead, the matter was postponed to 3 September 2026.

The postponement stems from formal representations submitted to the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) by Khumalo and five co-accused, asking for a reconsideration of whether prosecution should continue.

A representation is a formal request allowing an accused person to ask the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to review the decision to charge them.

If successful, it could lead to the withdrawal of charges.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) confirmed that, although the matter is fully trial-ready, the state will now await the outcome of these submissions before proceeding.

Senior Saps officials accused in appointment scandal

Khumalo’s co-accused include Crime Intelligence chief financial officer (CFO) Philani Lushaba, Crime Intelligence’s head of analysis and coordination Nozipho Precious Madondo and Gauteng Crime Intelligence head Josias Lekalakala, head of Saps personnel security and vetting office Phindile Ncube, and Zwelithini Sydney Gabela from Saps’ technical management services.

The officials are jointly charged with fraud and corruption linked to the appointment of an individual allegedly lacking the required qualifications for a senior Crime Intelligence position at the brigadier level.

Dineo Mokwele, a former BMW employee with a mechatronics background, was appointed as a technical support systems manager.

Mokwele is also facing charges in relation to the same matter.

All accused were released in June 2025.

Khumalo, Lekalakala, Madondo, Ncube, Gabela and Mokwele each received R10 000 bail, while Lushaba was granted R20 000 bail.

Khumalo has maintained that Mokwele’s contested appointment was properly authorised and aligned with internal requirements.

He has repeated this stance in both the Madlanga Commission hearings and during Parliament’s ad hoc committee proceedings, arguing that Mokwele’s technical expertise applied to her position.

He further maintains that the charges against him is a labour-related dispute rather than criminal wrongdoing.

Additional criminal charges against Lushaba

Separate from the appointment-related case, Philani Lushaba is also facing allegations of corruption, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice.

These charges relate to an alleged attempt to conceal the circumstances surrounding a burglary at his residence.

Lushaba was arrested together with police officers Glen Hudson, Eugene Pitout, and Jonny Mogashwa.

All were granted bail of R3 000.

The case involves the theft of Lushaba’s state-issued firearm, cellphone, and laptop from his home after he reportedly brought a sex worker to his home.

Investigators allege that Lushaba initially provided misleading statements to police in an effort to hide the true events surrounding the theft.

Hudson and Pitout are accused of assisting in altering official statements contained in the case docket and helping recover the stolen property, while Mogashwa was the investigating officer assigned to the case.