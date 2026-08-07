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Kidnapped Joburg woman Alex van Heerden found safe, ‘resting’ after ordeal

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

4 minute read

7 August 2026

09:21 am

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Alex van Heerden was seized moments after arriving home on Wednesday evening, triggering a massive search.

Alex van Heerden found following brazen alleged kidnapping

Image: X/ Supplied

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A 26-year-old woman abducted outside her Northcliff home earlier this week has been found and is said to be recovering, security specialist Mike Bolhuis confirmed to The Citizen on Friday morning.

Alex van Heerden was seized moments after arriving home at 6:57pm on Wednesday, 5 August, according to Bolhuis’ Specialised Security Services (SSS).

She had reportedly travelled by Uber from News Café in Rosebank to her Northcliff residence shortly before the attack.

Alex van Heerden found safe

Alex van Heerden is “resting” and “unharmed” following her rescue, Bolhuis said.

“We will know more and further details [later],” he said, adding that a formal briefing on the case was still to come.

According to Bolhuis, his team at Specialised Security Services (SSS) would continue to support Van Heerden in the aftermath of the ordeal.

“We’ll be the support and dealing with any trauma as well. This is what we do with specialist investigators,” he said.

SSS confirmed that Van Heerden was rescued on Thursday.

“Alex van Heerden was rescued in Vosloorus on 6 August 2026, at approximately 22:30, bringing an immediate and positive outcome to an extremely serious investigation,” it said.

How the abduction unfolded

Footage of the incident, shared by Andre Snyman of eBlockwatch, showed two armed men confronting Van Heerden immediately after she stepped out of the Uber.

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According to SSS, the attackers first robbed the e-hailing driver of his cellphone before forcing Van Heerden into a separate vehicle and fleeing the scene.

“Preliminary information indicated that at least three individuals were involved, and video footage showed Ms Van Heerden being forced against her will into a white Renault hatchback,” SSS revealed.

SSS reported that the Uber driver did not pursue the attackers himself. Instead, he drove straight to the nearest police station to open a case.

The abduction triggered a large-scale search involving both police and private security teams.

“The rapid reporting of the incident and the subsequent coordination between the Saps, SSS and members of the public contributed to the ongoing investigative response.”

Suspects arrested

Bolhuis confirmed that progress had already been made in the criminal investigation.

“I can tell you that the vehicle was recovered as well as suspects arrested,” he said, though he stressed that specifics were being withheld while the case continued.

“We’re not divulging too much because the intense investigation is ongoing,” he said.

According to Bolhuis, the investigation will trace the entire timeline of the abduction, from the moment Van Heerden was taken to her eventual rescue.

Bolhuis emphasised that although Van Heerden was found safe, “the kidnapping remains under investigation due to the seriousness of the incident and the need to establish the full circumstances and identify all persons involved”.

Public assistance sought

The private security company expressed gratitude to all parties who assisted in rescuing Van Heerden.

They also appealed to the public to report any information they may have about the incident.

“Information that may appear insignificant could assist investigators in corroborating evidence, establishing a timeline of events and identifying those responsible,” SSS said, adding that rescuing the victim does not close the case.

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