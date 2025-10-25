Kiernan AKA Forbes ‘did not murder’ Anele Tembe, his father says

Former police minister Bheki Cele said Tembe may have been murdered.

Tony Forbes, says his son, the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was not a murderer and did not kill his fiancée Anele Tembe.

This comes after former police minister Bheki Cele told Parliament’s ad hoc committee probing alleged police corruption that police investigating the Tembe’s did not rule out murder.

Cele claims

“I went to the president, personally. I said: ‘Mr President, your minister of police is going to do something funny. He’s going to support the private prosecution’. And the prosecutor refused to give a certificate. So you can’t prosecute, you can’t give certificate.

“So you’re stuck in the middle. But now I know that that inquest, the magistrate that is there now is asking the question, why this thing was not enrolled? Because it’s an obvious case. You should ask the prosecutor that did not enroll it in this Western Cape,” Cele said.

ALSO READ: Forbes family won’t endorse ‘distasteful and opportunistic’ book about AKA and Anele (VIDEO)

AKA not a murderer

Forbes told eNCA, his son was not a murderer.

“There’s no doubt that Kiernan was not a murderer. Two weeks before she died, and there’s not a day that I don’t still think about both of them. Two weeks before Anele died, Kiernan went and asked for her hand in marriage.

Tony said Kiernan was not an aggressive person.

“Kiernan would never have done that. So, absolutely, he did not murder her, he did not kill her, he did not harm her, and effectively yesterday, by virtue of the minister to say, the police believed that he murdered her, the nation is now being told that, almost as if, definitely is true that he murdered,” Tony said.

ALSO READ: Lawyer slams police for ‘unlawful arrest’ of AKA murder suspects

Anele Tembe

Tembe fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on 11 April 2021 while in the city for the weekend with AKA, who was due to perform at the Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge.

Her family is contesting an inquest finding by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that she took her own life.

AKA assassination

AKA and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead in an apparent hit while standing outside the Wish Restaurant on 10 February last year.

The CCTV footage was widely shared, showing the shooting on Florida Road, which claimed the lives of AKA and Tibz.

Suspects

The ambiguity surrounding Tembe’s death led people to think AKA was assassinated, with rumours swirling around that his murder was retribution for Tembe’s death.

In total, five suspects have been apprehended in relation to the homicides.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder.

ALSO READ: AKA murder: Cops slam ‘armchair investigators’ over arrest claims