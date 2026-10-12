News

Home » News

Kleinmond Beach tragedy: Nine-year-old boy drowns despite massive rescue effort

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

12 October 2026

08:48 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The child had been visiting the beach with family members when the incident occurred.

Kleinmond Beach tragedy: Nine-year-old boy drowns despite massive rescue effort

A pleasant day at the beach ended in tragedy when a nine-year-old boy drowned. Picture for illustration: NSRI

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A pleasant day at the beach ended in tragedy when a nine-year-old boy drowned at Kleinmond Main Beach Lagoon, despite desperate efforts by bystanders, medics and emergency responders to save his life.

The tragic incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon when emergency services were alerted to reports of a child in distress in the water.

Rescue

Witnesses rushed to help and pulled the boy from the lagoon before immediately beginning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in a frantic bid to save him.

Schalk Boonzaaier, station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Kleinmond, said rescue crews were activated shortly after 3pm following reports of a drowning in progress.

“On arrival on the scene, we found bystander Good Samaritans were in the process of recovering a child from the water, and CPR efforts were commenced by bystanders, including a clinical practitioner, on the local nine-year-old male who had been discovered underwater in the lagoon,” Boonzaaier said.

Beach visit

The child had been visiting the beach with family members when the incident occurred.

Members of the NSRI, ambulance services, firefighters and police all responded to the emergency, with rescue medics continuing resuscitation efforts alongside paramedics.

“NSRI medics continued with CPR efforts and were joined on the scene by paramedics,” Boonzaaier said.

“Despite extensive CPR efforts, after all efforts to resuscitate the child were exhausted, the child was sadly declared deceased by paramedics,” he said.

The child’s body was later handed over to police and the Government Health Forensic Pathology Service for further investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigations

Police have opened an inquest docket to determine the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

Boonzaaier conveyed condolences to the grieving family, who are being supported by police following the devastating loss.

“Our deepest condolences are conveyed to the family and loved ones of the deceased child during this difficult time,” he said.

Read more on these topics

beaches child drowning National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) South African Police Service (SAPS)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Zuma Foundation blasts Ramaphosa as concerns over former leader’s health mount
Politics ‘The person who will kill the ANC is not born yet,’ says Mbalula
News Suspect found with property of murdered jogger Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo
Weather Gauteng residents warned to brace for a ‘hot week’
News Asylum seeker applications: Government considers court bid to buy home affairs time

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News