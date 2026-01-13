10 days of water left, public taps closed: Knysna mayor admits municipality dropped the ball

The municipality reported that rainfall has not been recorded recently, compounding the water scarcity challenge.

The Knysna Municipality has warned that the town is facing an acute water crisis, with only 10 days of supply remaining in the Akkerkloof Dam.

Although the situation is still urgent, there has been a slight improvement from 8 January, when officials indicated there were 13 days left in the Akkerkloof Dam.

The Knysna Municipality has warned that the town is facing an acute water crisis, with the Akkerkloof Dam holding only 10 days of supply.

Municipal officials clarified that this estimate refers specifically to the dam and not all water sources supplying Greater Knysna.

“Immediate and strict water conservation by all residents and visitors is non-negotiable,” the municipality stated.

Infrastructure challenges and water losses

A significant concern is that 50% of water in the system cannot be accounted for, pointing to substantial losses through leaks and other issues.

The provincial government is deploying five additional plumbing teams to address water leaks across the municipality.

Mayor Thando Matika acknowledged that the municipality must accept responsibility for infrastructure failures.

“In terms of poor planning and poor management in terms of infrastructure, because our infrastructure is very old, we still have lots of asbestos pipes which we should have replaced a long time ago,” the mayor admitted to broadcaster eNCA on Tuesday.

The ageing infrastructure results in approximately seven pipe bursts per day.

Water production drops sharply amid drought conditions

The municipality said water production figures reveal the severity of the situation, with output fluctuating significantly in recent days.

It reported that rainfall has not been recorded recently, compounding the water scarcity challenge.

Furthermore, dam levels paint a grim picture, with the Akkerkloof Dam at just 15% capacity and the Balancing Dam even lower, at 9.7%.

ALSO READ: Wasted water potential in Knysna

Level 4 water restrictions

The municipality has maintained Level 4 water restrictions across the area as authorities attempt to preserve dwindling supplies.

Public facilities have been targeted for conservation measures, with the Knysna Municipality stating that “as a water-saving measure, showers and external taps at ablution facilities and in public spaces remain closed”.

It also issued an additional warning about potential water wastage when the supply is interrupted.

The municipality urged residents to “please ensure that all taps are closed when there is no water supply in your area to prevent water loss once supply is restored”.

The municipality reminded the public that Knysna is fundamentally a water-scarce area and faces structural challenges. “The responsible and sparing use of water by all residents and visitors is critical.”

Provincial government mobilises emergency response

MEC Anton Bredell outlined the multi-pronged approach being taken to address the crisis.

“We pull in our engineers, our geohydrologists, with our national colleagues, working together with the municipality to see how [we can] get extra water in,” Bredell explained.

He said the team has identified two springs that will supply additional water, along with seven boreholes that have already been drilled and are currently undergoing water quality testing.

NOW READ: Cape Town residents face water outages as maintenance work continues this week