Koeberg reduces power after substation fault, no risk of load shedding

The fault affected both units at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

Power generated by South Africa’s only nuclear power station was cut after a fault at a substation in Cape Town.

Eskom said the fault at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station was reported just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Fault

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the fault both units at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

“Eskom reports that at 16:53 today, both units at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station were safely reduced from full power to 100MW each following a fault on the 132kV transmission lines supplied from the Pinotage transmission substation near Stellenbosch.

“Eskom confirms that this was an expected response under such circumstances, designed to protect the integrity of the power station and the national grid. Eskom further confirms that both nuclear reactors were not affected by this incident,” Mokwena said.

Report

Mokwena said the incident has been reported.

“The National Nuclear Regulator has been duly informed of the incident. Importantly, there is no risk of load shedding due to adequate national generation reserves and the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) has given approval for Koeberg Nuclear Power Station to begin increasing the power output of both units.”

Safe

Mokwena said the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is safe.

“Eskom assures the public and stakeholders that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station continues to operate safely and securely, and that all necessary regulatory and operational protocols are being followed.”

Nuclear licence

In November last year, the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station secured a licence extension to continue operating Unit 2 for another 20 years.

This came just a few days before the licence was expected to expire on Sunday, 9 November 2025.

It followed Eskom’s application, which included detailed safety assessments, technical reviews and infrastructure upgrades as part of the station’s Long-Term Operation (LTO) programme.

Refurbishment

According to Eskom, the licence extension follows the successful completion of an extensive refurbishment and life-extension programme, which included the replacement of three steam generators, thorough safety inspections, and refuelling activities to ensure the unit’s continued safe and efficient operation.

Together, both units are now part of a global cohort of more than 120 nuclear reactors that have safely extended their service beyond the original 40-year design life.

