Koeberg Nuclear Power Station Unit 2 licence extended by 20 years, just days before expiry

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station has secured a licence extension to continue operating Unit 2 for another 20 years.

This comes a few days before the licence was expected to expire on Sunday, 9 November 2025.

The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) has approved a 20-year licence extension for Koeberg Nuclear Power Station Unit 2, allowing for continued operation until 9 November 2045.

Licence extension

This follows Eskom’s application, which included detailed safety assessments, technical reviews and infrastructure upgrades as part of the station’s Long-Term Operation (LTO) programme.

According to Eskom, the licence extension follows the successful completion of an extensive refurbishment and life-extension programme, which included the replacement of three steam generators, thorough safety inspections, and refuelling activities to ensure the unit’s continued safe and efficient operation.

Power

Eskom said both Units 1 and 2 are expected to deliver 1860 MW of baseload power.

“Koeberg Nuclear Power Station Unit 2, currently contributing 946MW to the national grid, has demonstrated exceptional reliability by operating at 100% Energy Availability Factor (EAF) for 241 consecutive days this year.”

“With this approval, Unit 2 joins Unit 1, which received its long-term operating licence on 15 July 2024, extending its operational life until 21 July 2044.

Koeberg’s units 1 and 2 have undergone life extension exercises.

Low carbon

Together, both units are now part of a global cohort of more than 120 nuclear reactors that have safely extended their service beyond the original 40-year design life.

Eskom Group Executive for Generation Bheki Nxumalo said the licence extension reflects South Africa’s capability to manage complex energy infrastructure with excellence.

“It strengthens our commitment to a low-carbon, secure energy future and aligns with national planning priorities to diversify and stabilise the electricity supply.”

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station Unit 2

Eskom completed the first phase of an extensive refurbishment project on Unit 2 in December 2024.

The recent Long-Term Operation programme for Unit 2 included the replacement of three steam generators, extensive inspections, and refuelling activities, ensuring continued safe and efficient performance in December 2024.

However, the unit will again be taken offline for a planned six-month safety outage in the second phase of its refurbishment programme.

Eskom said the achievement supports South Africa’s broader energy planning objectives, including the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP2025), which recognises the role of nuclear energy in delivering low-carbon, cost-effective, and dependable baseload power.

Located in the Western Cape, Koeberg plays a vital role in stabilising the regional grid and reducing transmission losses.

