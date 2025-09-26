‘No cause for concern’ – Kruger National Park confirms anthrax cases in animals

SANParks and government authorities are closely monitoring the situation as it naturally diminishes with seasonal rains.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed the occurrence of localised anthrax cases in the Kruger National Park (KNP).

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said the cases are consistent with the disease’s natural cycle in the park and pose an extremely low risk to tourists.

No concerns

Louw said that anthrax is endemic to the region, with sporadic cases recorded annually, particularly in the far northern areas of the park.

“SANParks reassures the public that the situation is being closely managed and there is no cause for concern.

ALSO READ: Tourists urged to stay in cars after grandfather trampled by elephant

“Tourism activities in Kruger National Park remain safe and unaffected, and visitors are encouraged to continue enjoying the Park’s unique natural heritage,” Louw said.

What is anthrax

According to the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), anthrax is caused by the spore-forming bacterium Bacillus anthracis, which is found in soil and can infect livestock and wild animals.

It stated that humans typically contract the disease by coming into contact with contaminated animals or animal products, such as handling infected hides or eating undercooked meat.

Animals affected

Louw said localised outbreaks of anthrax in winter sometimes develop, as seen previously in 2015 in the Nwanetsi area.

“This year, kudu and buffalo are the main species affected – a typical occurrence that does not threaten population survival or biodiversity in the park. SANParks indicated that there is no risk of respiratory exposure to visitors.

“Anthrax requires direct contact, and tourist activities in the park remain safe. Visitors are not permitted to leave their vehicles except in designated areas, and all guided activities are led by trained professionals who are aware of the precautions,” Louw said.

Tourists

Louw urged tourists not to touch or approach dead animals – a rule that is already part of the park’s standard regulations.

“In line with legal requirements, SANParks has informed the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, as well as State Veterinary authorities.

“Both SANParks and government partners are closely monitoring the situation. Neighbouring conservation areas and provincial authorities have also been briefed. Where carcasses pose potential health risks, SANParks veterinarians and field teams will intervene by removing, disinfecting, or destroying them to mitigate risks,” Louw said.

Louw said the outbreak is expected to subside with the first rains, which is typical for anthrax cycles, adding that anthrax is a natural part of the ecosystem and can be considered one of the many ecological factors that regulate wildlife populations and contribute to balance in the natural system.

ALSO READ: Outrage over proposed Kruger National Park name change