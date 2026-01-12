Kruger National Park a no-go after severe weather lashes Limpopo and Mpumalanga: What you need to know

There is currently only one exit route out of the Kruger National Park.

As severe weather continues across parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, including areas of Kruger National Park (KNP), the South African National Parks (SANParks) has warned that guests at Lower Sabie and Crocodile Bridge rest camps will not have access to the Skukuza area of the park.

Severe weather conditions are affecting the Kruger National Park following a Level 6 warning by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall

Due to ongoing heavy rainfall across the park, visitors affected have been urged to revise their travel plans and follow guidance from park officials.

In the latest update, SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli said there is currently only one exit route.

“At present, the only available exit route is via the Crocodile River bridge. However, rising water levels pose a risk that this access may become impassable, potentially leaving guests temporarily cut off until water levels recede.”

“This decision follows forecasts and observations indicating that water levels in the Crocodile River are rising rapidly, with the Crocodile River bridge expected to become inaccessible, posing a real risk of guests being trapped inside the park,” Thakhuli said.

ALSO READ: SA Weather Service debunks reports of storm Baron to devastate SA

Reschedule visits

Thakhuli said they are contacting all guests with imminent arrivals to the Kruger National Park to reschedule their visits, particularly those planning to enter through affected gates or travel to the impacted camps.

Affected areas

Thakhuli confirmed the areas affected by the severe weather and flooding.

Crocodile Bridge gate is being monitored and will be closed only when the Crocodile River bridge is flooded.

Pafuri gate remains closed due to flooding and unsafe conditions.

Punda Maria gate is also closed, leaving the only access to the park’s northern region via Phalaborwa gate.

All roads leading from Lower Sabie to Skukuza and Satara are closed.

Mopani restaurant is closed as a precautionary measure.

Warning on structurally compromised areas

Thakhuli urged guests to adhere strictly to all road closures, no-entry signs, and instructions from park officials.

“Under no circumstances should barricades, logs or safety barriers be removed, as these are placed to prevent access to flooded or structurally compromised areas.

“SANParks continues to monitor weather conditions closely in collaboration with the South African Weather Service and relevant authorities. Further updates will be communicated as the situation evolves,” Thakhuli said.

Safety of guests

Thakhuli said the safety of guests, staff and surrounding communities remains SANParks’ “highest priority”.

“We thank all visitors for their cooperation and understanding during this period.”

Thakhuli said further updates will be communicated as the situation evolves.

NOW READ: North West community in shock after devastating lightning strike that killed two