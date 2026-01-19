Kruger National Park visitor numbers restricted after roads wash away overnight

Visitors to Kruger National Park are advised to ensure their fuel tanks are full, as supplies in the park are limited.

Day visits to the Kruger National Park (KNP) will be allowed from Monday, but a visitor quota will be implemented.

While the rains were expected to ease from Sunday, further downpours damaged key KNP routes, blocking access to areas expected to see a return of activity from Monday.

South African National Parks have called on potential visitors to be well-prepared as conditions may change at short notice.

KNP gate quotas

The visitor quotas were in place as of Monday morning, 19 January, with SANParks stating they were necessary for visitor safety and efficient traffic management.

Gate quotas will be in effect at the Paul Kruger, Numbi and Malelane gates, which all opened for day visitors for the first time since Thursday.

SANParks confirmed the route to the Phabeni gate, which was also due to open on Monday, was inaccessible via Skukuza.

Additionally, safety concerns will keep the Orpen gate closed until further notice, as is the situation with gates in the northern areas of the KNP.

“Essential delivery vehicles, airport transfers with proof of a valid flight ticket and officials will be allowed entry through Paul Kruger gate only.

“All open safari vehicles will form part of these gate quotas. Guests are requested to ensure that their vehicles have fuel as the filling stations at camps might be affected by the persisting rain,” stated SANParks spokesperson JP Louw.

Are the animals okay?

Many questions have been asked about the welfare of the animals following videos of elephants scrambling through rapidly flowing water.

SANParks on Monday posted a short video of a lion comfortably lying on the roadside near Letaba, showing very little discomfort.

Additionally, crocodiles and hippos have been seen unusually close to human settlements after being displaced by floodwaters.

Speaking in his personal capacity, Paul Colditz, former chairperson of the KNP’s Honorary Rangers, said there was no need to worry about the animals.

“Nature is incredible. Somehow, animals can sense possible threats in nature. Animals started moving to higher ground the moment the floods started and, in most cases, even before the floods started.

“This is also confirmed by regular visitors to Kruger who are there at the moment and who are witnessing the movement of animals,” he told The Citizen last week.

