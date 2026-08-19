Kruger Park’s infrastructure repairs to cost R950 million

The multi-million repairs are set to be concluded in September 2026.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, David Maynier, visited Kruger National Park to receive briefings on the progress of infrastructure recovery. The visit was from 12-15 August, during which he received high-level briefings from the management team of the park, with a focus on the progress in repairing flood-damaged infrastructure.

Heavy rains caused R950 million worth of ruins

The roads, accommodation, and water-related infrastructure in the Kruger Park were severely damaged by the heavy rains and flooding in January 2026. The park’s team has since been working to fix and restore the park to its former glory. The total cost of the repairs has been estimated to reach R950 million.

The minister shared, “The recovery work being undertaken is not just repairing the damage, but also building more modern and resilient facilities for the future. Our national parks are valuable environmental assets and the Kruger National Park is the jewel in our crown. We must ensure that they are maintained and revitalised.”

Badly hit camps and expected time of recovery

Some of the worst-hit camps include the Skukuza Rest Camp and the Letaba campsite. The minister visited the Letaba camp where repairs are currently underway. The Letaba High-Level bridge was severely damaged and is now open, with final rebuild aspects nearing completion.

The A and B circles at Letaba are expected to be brought back in September 2026.

Maynier spent time with some guests at the Skukuza and Letaba camp. He then emphasised how guest experience must be a key focus for investments going forward.

“I’m happy to report that the reviews were overwhelmingly positive and any snags will be addressed by the park’s management.”