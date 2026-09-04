Kruger Park’s Mestel Dam lays human remains bare

The incident highlights the risks associated with unauthorised activities inside protected areas, particularly at night and around water bodies.

Human remains have been found in the Pretoriuskop section of the Kruger National Park at Mestel Dam. This follows an intensive search operation for the now-deceased alleged illegal net-fisher.

Kruger field rangers intercepted four people who were allegedly involved in illegal net-fishing on 28 August 2026. Three of them were taken into custody while the fourth one allegedly refused to comply and entered the dam to evade arrest.

Dam coughs up suspect

An instant rescue operation was launched and lasted a few days, with searches in and outside the park boundaries. The search ended on 31 August 2026 when monitoring rangers spotted human remains in the water.

The park shared: “The loss of a life under these circumstances is a profound tragedy that weighs heavily on everyone involved. Our hearts go out to the family and community as they navigate this painful loss. We also share our immense gratitude with the rescue teams who poured their energy into the gruelling search.”

The South African Police Service now leads an investigation into this matter. The forensic identification process is underway to bring definitive closure to the family.

What you need to know about Mestel Dam

The Mestel Dam is known to pose severe safety risks, including dangerous aquatic wildlife such as hippos and crocodiles. It’s also known to hold murky and deep water. The dam features poor visibility, deep drop-offs, and muddy banks, making swimming or wading extremely dangerous.

Unauthorised access or illegal activities, such as net-fishing, are strictly prohibited and heavily patrolled by field rangers. Fleeing into unfamiliar terrain or water to evade law enforcement significantly increases the risk of accidental drowning or wildlife attacks.