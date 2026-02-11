Kubayi condemns threats against SIU spokesperson over Maumela-linked luxury car ruling

Justice minister says officials must work without fear as corruption investigations continue.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi has condemned threats to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson, stressing that officials must work without fear, intimidation or harassment.

The minister said concerns were about threats (direct or implied) directed at SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago in relation to Omar’s Motor Den.

The Mpumalanga luxury car dealership is at the center of allegations under investigation by the SIU in relation to the Tembisa Hospital tender involving Hangwani Maumela.

Justice minister condemns threats against SIU spokesperson

This came after the Special Tribunal ordered that five cars that had been taken from Maumela’s property be given back to the dealership under certain guidelines.

In the execution of his duties, Kganyago clarified the position of the SIU following the ruling.

He said that the Special Tribunal’s ruling does not weaken the SIU’s mandate but instead reaffirms its role in preserving and recovering state assets linked to alleged corruption.

ALSO READ: SIU ordered to return super cars believed to belong to tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela [VIDEO]

Kganyago stressed that the return of two Aston Martins, two Ferraris and a Rolls-Royce to Omar’s Motor Den is strictly conditional, with security equal to their full market value required and control remaining with the curator bonis.

“The vehicles have not been lost to the SIU; their value is secured and the investigation continues,” he said.

Following this, Omar’s Motor Den representative Yusuf Omar expressed dissatisfaction on social media about how the matter is being investigated by the SIU.

Omar’s Motor Den backlash

Omar accused the unit of falsely linking this dealership to the Maumela syndicate and said the claims made by the SIU and Kganyago were “reckless and damaging” to its reputation.

“Any such attempts will be opposed and our client will, where appropriate, take steps to hold the SIU and its spokesperson accountable for such reckless utterances,” the dealership said in an interview with IOL.

He also alleged that the SIU withheld key Electronic National Administration Traffic Information System (eNaTIS) evidence from the tribunal and was pushing an incorrect narrative to justify the seizure of the vehicles.

ALSO READ: Second settlement secured as SIU closes in on R24 million NLC grant to Sascoc

The department said Omar’s remarks about the SIU and Kganyago were “deeply regrettable and unacceptable”.

The Justice and Constitutional Development department made it clear that it will not accept any communication that contains threats, whether overt or covert, or any message that could be seen as incitement against Kganyago, whether it be verbal or physical.

The government said public officials must be free to carry out their lawful responsibilities without fear, intimidation or harassment.

Kganyago doesn’t speak in his personal capacity – minister

Kubayi stressed that the spokesperson speaks in his official capacity as a representative of the unit he serves, not in his personal capacity.

“Any party aggrieved by the position of the SIU is encouraged to pursue appropriate and lawful avenues of recourse, as guaranteed by the constitution of the Republic of South Africa. South Africa is a constitutional state founded on the rule of law and these principles must be respected at all times,” she said.