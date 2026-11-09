Kubayi takes on ‘Baas Kruger’ in court over alleged disinformation campaign

According to the Justice Ministry, the account named "Baas Kruger" has made serious false allegations against her on multiple occasions

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has launched legal action against a social media user accused of spreading false and defamatory claims about her, escalating a battle over what she describes as a sustained cyberbullying and disinformation campaign that has damaged her reputation.

According to the Justice Ministry, the account named “Baas Kruger” has made serious false allegations against Kubayi on multiple occasions and continues to drive a narrative about her that amounts to cyberbullying.

“Left with no other alternative, Minister Kubayi has taken this extraordinary step to protect her dignity and reputation and hold those responsible accountable, as repeated appeals for this person to stop this disinformation have been ignored,” said Palesa Rammitlwa, spokesperson to the minister

“The current furore regarding this disinformation campaign, which she strongly condemns, was sparked by a doorstep interview at the ANC’s Siyanqoba Rally in the Eastern Cape.”

Legal challenge

A clip of Kubayi responding to a journalist’s question about the March and March movement being “squeezed like cranberries” was circulated on social media platforms.

“The phrase was used by the journalist in his question. Minister Kubayi did not utter these words, and any claim suggesting otherwise is false and misleading,” said Rammitlwa.

“The Minister will not allow this to go unchallenged. Minister Kubayi remains accountable for her statements, but attributing words she did not utter to her is unacceptable.”

Dispute

On Sunday, Baas Kruger responded to Kubayi’s legal threats.

“Stupid minister, nowhere did I ever post or comment that she said she’ll squeeze people like cranberry juice, yet she’s taking me to court for this,” [SIC] said Baas Kruger in a Facebook post.

“The Minister does not realise I’m extremely careful what I post. I’m very experienced because I have faced countless legal action threats and I solve very complex cases, so now she will have to show the court where I said what she’s accusing me of. Now that she’s personally paying for lawyers, it’s the old saying that a fool and their money soon part ways.”

The account also claimed that the minister is facing other legal actions.

“She’s learning a lesson she’ll take to her grave, and it’s also sending a strong message to any other arrogant government official who thinks they can boss us around,” Baas Kruger alleged.