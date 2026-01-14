KZN cracks down on unsafe scholar transport, at least 63 fail safety checks

Since Friday, 198 fleets have been inspected, including 143 buses, 48 minibuses, and seven minibuses.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) department of Transport and Human Settlements is cracking down on unsafe scholar transport following a spate of accidents last year.

In September alone, the province recorded at least four accidents involving scholar transport, killing some pupils and injuring others.

On 22 September in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, a speeding minibus taxi driver lost control and struck the guardrails. The driver allegedly fled the scene of the crash.

Following the incident, MEC Siboniso Duma vowed to “take drastic action” to deal with what he described as anarchy.

He ordered municipalities to conduct an audit of private scholar transport.

Since Friday, the department has conducted inspections, and some scholar transport was found non-compliant with transport regulations.

The team of inspectors has visited more than 26 satellite stations across the province. The main focus is on ensuring the safety of about 77 000 pupils in nearly 400 schools.

The inspection focuses on driver permits, tyres, brakes, seatbelts, suspension and the entire condition of the vehicle.

Scholar transport inspection

Since Friday, 198 fleets have been inspected, including 143 buses, 48 minibuses and seven midibuses.

“We commend service providers of scholar transport who have ensured the roadworthiness of their fleet,” said Duma on Monday.

“Based on the report from the Public Transport Enforcement Service’s Operation Shanela, a total of 63 fleets have failed the inspection.”

The vehicles that failed the inspection include 43 buses, 18 minibuses, and two midibuses.

“The owners have been instructed to attend to all mechanical failures as stipulated in the contract with the Department of Transport. We wish to confirm that the inspection will proceed until the reopening of schools and beyond,” said Duma.

Duma said the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and Operation Shanela would work with other law enforcement agencies and traffic departments in various municipalities moving forward.

“They will do spot checks and sustain their visibility that we all witnessed during the festive season.”

The department intends to implement additional safety measures for private scholar transport once consultations with key stakeholders are finalised.

“As we announced toward the end of last year, we will be introducing reforms such as strengthening legislation governing the private scholar transport industry, with clear provisions on driver vetting, vehicle standards, and operational oversight.”

