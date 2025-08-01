KZN department to crack down on illegal RDP house sales

KZN human settlements has vowed action against individuals selling RDP houses to illegal foreign nationals.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of human settlements has promised to act firmly against individuals selling RDP houses to illegal foreign nationals.

The department has received complaints from community members and councillors about people selling RDP houses built by the department.

“In particular, there has been a groundswell of complaints about the sale of RDP houses to illegal foreign nationals in various parts of the province,” MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said on Thursday.

Beneficiaries selling RDP house to illegal foreign nationals

Representatives from the March and March movement also sent the MEC a letter asking him to intervene in the issue.

March and March is a non-governmental organisation campaigning against the employment of undocumented foreign nationals in South Africa.

The MEC said he would act firmly against any forms of criminality in the interests of innocent communities.

“We are building houses for South Africans who are in need of shelter, not for the generation of profit by greedy and irresponsible individuals,” Duma said.

He called on the people of the province to stand with the department in publicly denouncing this “irresponsible and greedy” act.

“For the record, as the department, we will never turn a blind eye to complaints and expressions of anger against the use of RDP houses for illegal activities such as selling drugs and hideouts for hit men and other criminals,” the MEC said.

Houses can’t be sold within first eight years of ownership without permission

Selling an RDP house within the first eight years of ownership without permission from the department is a criminal offence. Those who are doing it will forfeit their houses.

According to the Housing Amendment Act, the department of human settlements should be contacted by any beneficiary who plans to sell an RDP home during the eight years.

The department will inherit the property and work with the municipalities to hand it over to a qualifying member of the community on the waiting list.

“We undertake to work with the South African Human Rights Commission, Public Protector and Auditor-General of South Africa on this matter,” Duma said.

“We want to account for every cent to South Africans and to show public accountability.”

The department said it would work with law enforcement and urged anyone with information about the illegal sale of RDP houses to use the following call centre numbers:

• WhatsApp: 060 1055505

• Toll-free: 080 005505