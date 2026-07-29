KZN deploys graders, emergency shelter as cut-off low triggers snow and flood fears

More than 170 rooms at Montclair Lodge have been secured to shelter families left destitute.

The province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is bracing for severe weather as MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma mobilises emergency teams to tackle heavy snowfall and potential flooding.

Graders have been deployed to clear snow before it reaches dangerous levels above 30cm, while more than 170 rooms at Montclair Lodge have been secured to shelter families left destitute.

‘Low pressure’

Duma says transport and human settlement teams will respond “with agility” to the cut-off low-pressure system threatening the province.

“We have just received an updated weather report from the South African Weather Services. Accordingly, we have engaged with heads of both the Department of Transport and Human Settlements to ensure that our teams respond with agility to predicted severe weather patterns triggered by a cut-off low-pressure system

“In particular, as per our standard snowfall response plan, graders, working with Road Traffic Inspectorate Teams, will remove the snow before it could accumulate to above 30 cm on our road networks,” Duma said.

Snow

Duma added that RTI teams in snow-prone areas such as N3, around Ladysmith, Kokstad, Underberg, Harding, Newcastle, N11, Pietermaritzburg and N2 will co-ordinate possible road closures to prevent motorists from getting stuck on the road.

“Our road freight directorate will be engaging with stakeholders in the freight and logistics sector to ensure the execution of one coherent plan.

“While we understand that there should be no disruption of supply chain management, the overall movement of trucks will be carefully co-ordinated to prevent congestion on our road networks,” Duma added.

Picture: KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport and Human Settlements.

Flooding

In response to possible devastating floods, Duma said “team Human Settlements”, working with eThekwini Municipality, has made more than 170 rooms available at the newly acquired Montclair Lodge.

“We will accommodate families that may be left destitute.”

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution, reduce speed, and maintain safe following distances on wet and slippery roads.