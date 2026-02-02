Police dismiss claims KZN Hawks head Senona was kicked out of his office

Senona was named in a Presidency statement as one of five senior-ranking police officers identified in the Madlanga Commission’s interim report to face investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have clarified that, despite claims by the province’s Hawks head, Major-General Lesetja Senona, that he has been kicked out of office and that his gadgets have been seized, the crime-fighting units say Senona is still their employee.

On Sunday, Senona alleged that he was just told by KZN Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to move from his current office, while he is under investigation.

Madlanga Commission

The province’s Hawks head faced tough questions about his alleged links to tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and the handling of confidential police documents.

The commission delivered its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 December, three months after the first hearing took place on 17 September.

Ramaphosa has ordered the establishment of a special task team, under the National Commissioner, Fanie Masemola, to investigate those fingered in the report.

‘Not kicked out’

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Senona was not “kicked out” from his office.

Netshiunda said that Senona voluntarily left after security raised concerns about his arrival on a weekend and parking outside his reserved bay.

Parking bay

He added that Senona has a dedicated “senior manager’s parking bay reserved for him” on Parking Level 1 of the KZN Provincial Headquarters building.

“The parking is available for him every day, at any time. On Saturday, January 31, 2026, unusual events happened at the Provincial Headquarters of police in KwaZulu-Natal. Major General Senona arrived at the building and chose to park on the street parking opposite the building, not at his dedicated parking inside the building,” Netshiunda said

“Moments later, he was joined by another Colonel, also from the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal. The Colonel left his vehicle and joined Major General Senona in his vehicle for approximately 45 minutes. Later on, Major General Senona and his secretary entered the building through the main entrance.

Register

Netshiunda said that on weekends and after normal working hours, everyone who enters the KZN Provincial Headquarters building, regardless of rank, must sign the register.

“Major General Senona breached that security protocol by going through to his office without signing the register. His secretary signed, but only for herself. The Colonel, who also entered the building, failed to sign the register.

“The unusual events of Major General Senona coming to work on a Saturday, the parking of his vehicle on the street and not at his parking bay inside the building, the unusual in-car meeting on the street with a Colonel, and the failure to sign the mandatory register raised security concerns,” Netshiunda said.

‘Leakage’

Netshiunda said they have “a responsibility to safeguard sensitive information from leakage” at the Madlanga Commission.

“With Major General Senona’s testimony at the Madlanga Commission revealing that he once sent out police documents to a private person, the unusual events on the day compelled the security personnel on duty, especially those who were manning the camera system, to inform the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, about the unusual activities which they observed,” Netshiunda said.

“Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi instructed the security personnel to go to Major General Senona to ask him what he was doing in the office. Major General Senona chose to leave the office and wanted to take the state computer and other documents with him. He was then asked to leave all state property behind, except for his official cellphone. Major General Senona voluntarily left the keys of his office,” Netshiunda said.

“In respect of internal police protocol, Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi informed the Acting National Head of the Hawks of what happened and asked him to send someone to fetch office keys which Major General Senona had left with the officer in charge of security officers,” he said.

Protecting KZN

Netshiunda said KZN police are focused on “executing their mandate of protecting the residents of KwaZulu-Natal and their property.”

“Any other boardroom matter will be ventilated at the correct platforms at the right time.”

