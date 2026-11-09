KZN man gets life sentence for raping teenage daughter over boyfriend dispute

The teenager also pleaded with the court to safeguard her younger sibling.

A 44-year-old KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) man will spend the rest of his life in prison after the Nongoma Regional Court sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping his 17-year-old daughter following a dispute over her boyfriend.

Confrontation turns to sexual assault

The violent ordeal stemmed from an incident in July 2025 after the man discovered his daughter had spent the night with her boyfriend.

He confronted his daughter after spotting her walking home with a boy the next morning.

A week later, the father confronted his daughter about the incident before raping her at their home. He raped her again just hours later.

Friend and school staff step in

Days after the assault, a classmate noticed the victim crying at school and alerted the principal.

School officials contacted a social worker, to whom the teenager courageously disclosed the abuse by her father.

Police arrested the father later that day following a formal report.

Courts take hard stance on trust violations

During sentencing, prosecutor Sboniso Nkambule presented a victim impact statement detailing the teenager’s deep trauma from being harmed by her primary caregiver.

She also pleaded with the court to safeguard her younger sibling.

The court sentenced the man to life imprisonment, declared him unfit to possess a firearm and ordered his details to be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara expressed satisfaction with the court’s decisive ruling, highlighting the betrayal of parental duty.

“A parent bears a fundamental responsibility to protect and care for a child. In this case, the accused grossly abused that position of trust and violated the safety and dignity of his own daughter,” said Ramkisson-Kara.