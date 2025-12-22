KZN MEC Shinga suspended by NFP for not siding with MK party

The NFP accused Shinga of being negligent and disrespectful

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has suspended its KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Mbali Shinga after she didn’t vote in favour of the motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli

Shinga is the NFP’s only representative in the KZN Legislature. She is also part of the provincial government of unity (GPU).

Motion of no confidence against KZN premier

The motion of no confidence on 15 December was brought by the MK party and supported by the EFF. It, however, failed after all GPU members voted against it.

The GPU comprises the DA, ANC, NFP and IFP.

During the debate, Shinga said the motion brought against Ntuli was based on political noise, not principle.

“True leadership is not proven in moments of excitement, but in restraint. The NFP rises today guided by principle, not political convenience,” said Shinga.

She added that “disagreement is not disloyalty”.

Shinga handed suspension letter

The NFP disagrees. Shinga, who is the Social Development MEC in KZN, is now facing repercussions for siding with the GPU.

In her suspension letter, the NFP accused Shinga of “publicly defying the mandate of the party” and “acting contrary” to what she told the party she would do.

BREAKING NEWS: National Freedom Party Suspends MEC Mbali Shinga For Opposing MK Party Motion Against KZN Premier pic.twitter.com/gzLRUdinGP — MK Party Stan (@XFactor079) December 21, 2025

It added that she was negligent and disrespectful towards the party. It also accused her “of trying to humiliate the party in the process”.

The NFP, which is led by Ivan Barnes, said Shinga will be suspended for three months while a disciplinary inquiry against her proceeds.

“The NEC decided to suspend your membership pending the disciplinary inquiry as it would be detrimental to the interest of the party to allow you to continue representing the Party in the KZN legislature.”

Although she is suspended from NFP activities, Shinga will continue in her MPL and MEC roles.

