UPDATE: One dead in KZN temple collapse, others trapped under rubble (PICS)

A four-storey temple collapsed in Redcliffe, KZN. Survivors are sending voice notes while rescue teams rush to the scene.

One person has died after a temple under construction collapsed in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with several others still trapped beneath the rubble.

The four-storey building collapsed on Friday, with trapped survivors sending voice notes from under the temple.

Several people are believed to be trapped after the temple collapsed at around 12:10pm at River Range Ranch in Verulam.

KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila confirmed to the SABC that one person is confirmed dead.

Redcliffe temple collapse traps multiple people

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said it was seeking assistance from rescue teams in KZN.

The private security company reported that survivors are communicating via voice notes from under the collapsed building.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson said he is getting more information about the incident and will get to the scene as soon as possible.

“Right now, my thoughts are with those who are trapped and the rescue personal who are on scene,” he said.

Rescue teams are on site amid voice notes from survivors. Picture: Rusa

Number of trapped people unknown

Reaction said it received the call for assistance at approximately 11:56 am after a member of the public witnessed the collapse.

Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and found eight construction workers outside the fallen structure. The workers reportedly sustained mild to moderate injuries.

The number of people trapped is still unknown, but Rusa said multiple people are trapped at this stage.

Rescue teams are at the site of the Redcliffe temple collapse. Picture: Rusa

The company added that structural engineers are en route to the scene, and a coordinated rescue plan is being formulated.

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) confirmed that the building was under construction when it collapsed.

Cogta said emergency response teams have been deployed.

Rescue teams are on site amid voice notes from survivors. Picture: Rusa

Situation ‘action and highly sensitive’

“The situation remains active and highly sensitive, with emergency medical personnel attending to the injured while specialised search and rescue teams work tirelessly to reach those who are still trapped beneath the debris,” the department said.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has expressed concern over the incident and commended the swift response by emergency teams.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the workers and their families during this difficult time. We have mobilised all necessary resources to ensure that rescue operations proceed as quickly and safely as possible. The Provincial Disaster Management Centre will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,” Buthelezi said.

The site of the Redcliffe temple collapse in KZN. Picture: Rusa

The department said no further details regarding casualties or the cause of the collapse are available.

“Members of the public are urged to avoid the affected area to allow emergency teams to carry out their operations without obstruction,” the department said.

At around 3pm, Rusa reported that the structure collapsed on construction workers and other individuals during a ready-mix pouring operation.

“Several individuals have been rescued. An unconfirmed number of people are still believed to be trapped,” the company said.

The site of the Redcliffe temple collapse in KZN. Picture: Rusa

In an update after 4 pm, the department said it is, through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, coordinating emergency response to the structural collapse.

Cogta said the cause of the collapse is unclear at this time.

According to the department, 11 people (two females and nine males) were successfully rescued and transported to the hospital for medical care.

“Sadly, one person has passed away. Search and rescue operations are continuing to ensure no additional persons remain trapped,” KZN Cogta said.

Minister will visit site on Saturday

Minister Macpherson will visit the site on Saturday to receive a full briefing on the disaster and rescue efforts underway.

The minister will be joined by Buthelezi, KZN MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure; Martin Meyer, Council for the Built Environment (CBE) CEO; Dr Msizi Myeza; and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) CEO Bongani Dladla.