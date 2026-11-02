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KZN remains the only province experiencing load reduction: Here are the affected areas

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By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

2 minute read

2 November 2026

12:32 pm

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With eight provinces now free of load reduction, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) remains affected. Load reduction is implemented when a local network is overloaded, to prevent equipment failure and to protect the neighbourhood from extended outages.

The latest load reduction schedule in KZN will run until 31 November 2026.

Areas to be affected during 5am-7am

  • Abaqulusi
  • Impendle
  • Okhahlamba
  • UMngeni
  • Indaka
  • Mpofana
  • Emnambithi
  • Richmond
  • EThekwini

Areas to be affected during 5pm-7pm

  • Mandeni
  • Newcastle
  • Umzumbe
  • Vulamehlo
  • Coast
  • Ulundi
  • Ladysmith
  • Ndwedwe
  • Nqutu

“Although the power system remains stable and generation capacity continues to exceed demand, illegal connections and meter tampering persist in certain localised areas,” the utility said.

It added that load reduction remained a temporary measure in high-risk areas to protect communities and the network.

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Eskom KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) load reduction
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