KZN remains the only province experiencing load reduction: Here are the affected areas

Eskom says load reduction remains a temporary measure in high-risk areas.

With eight provinces now free of load reduction, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) remains affected. Load reduction is implemented when a local network is overloaded, to prevent equipment failure and to protect the neighbourhood from extended outages.

The latest load reduction schedule in KZN will run until 31 November 2026.

Areas to be affected during 5am-7am

Abaqulusi

Impendle

Okhahlamba

UMngeni

Indaka

Mpofana

Emnambithi

Richmond

EThekwini

Areas to be affected during 5pm-7pm

Mandeni

Newcastle

Umzumbe

Vulamehlo

Coast

Ulundi

Ladysmith

Ndwedwe

Nqutu

“Although the power system remains stable and generation capacity continues to exceed demand, illegal connections and meter tampering persist in certain localised areas,” the utility said.

It added that load reduction remained a temporary measure in high-risk areas to protect communities and the network.