KZN remains the only province experiencing load reduction: Here are the affected areas

Eskom says load reduction remains a temporary measure in high-risk areas.
With eight provinces now free of load reduction, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) remains affected. Load reduction is implemented when a local network is overloaded, to prevent equipment failure and to protect the neighbourhood from extended outages.
The latest load reduction schedule in KZN will run until 31 November 2026.
Areas to be affected during 5am-7am
- Abaqulusi
- Impendle
- Okhahlamba
- UMngeni
- Indaka
- Mpofana
- Emnambithi
- Richmond
- EThekwini
Areas to be affected during 5pm-7pm
- Mandeni
- Newcastle
- Umzumbe
- Vulamehlo
- Coast
- Ulundi
- Ladysmith
- Ndwedwe
- Nqutu
“Although the power system remains stable and generation capacity continues to exceed demand, illegal connections and meter tampering persist in certain localised areas,” the utility said.
It added that load reduction remained a temporary measure in high-risk areas to protect communities and the network.