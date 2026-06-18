KZN roads crippled as syndicate loots R250m machinery

'The machinery is critical in ensuring timely construction of new roads and the maintenance of more than 34 000 kilometres of road networks.'

A criminal syndicate has stolen more than R250 million worth of construction machinery across the KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) province since 2024, crippling road projects and hijacking workers.

But authorities struck back this week, arresting three suspects in Eshowe and recovering a stolen grader.

The trio were handcuffed by a specialised KZN Department of Transport security team working with the Organised Crime Unit deployed by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi this week.

Millions

KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, has welcomed the progress in the matter.

“We wish to appeal to the law-abiding citizens of KwaZulu-Natal to come together against a criminal syndicate that is systematically destroying this province by stealing much-needed construction machinery.

“Since 2024, we have lost over R250 million worth of heavy construction machinery and transport vehicles. This machinery is critical in ensuring the timely construction of new roads and the maintenance of more than 34 000 kilometres of our road networks,” Duma said.

Criminals

Operating across all corners of the province, Duma said the criminal syndicate has stolen a total of 43 construction machines, such as TLBs, excavators, pay loaders, rollers, tipper trucks, loader backhoes, graders, LDV double cabs, and truck cranes.

Authorities have recovered 22 construction machines and vehicles worth R45 million, but 21 others valued at R200 million remain missing.

Picture: KZN Transport Department

“Members of this ruthless criminal syndicate have brazenly hijacked staff and construction workers. In some instances, they stole construction vehicles and heavy-duty machinery under the cover of darkness, Duma said

“The heartless criminals use fake number plates, impersonate mechanics, and claim to have been authorised by the Department of Transport to take the construction machinery. This tactic is used to bypass advanced security systems and to trick unsuspecting security guards,” he added.

Duma said that while the province has improved construction site security and installed tracking devices on machinery to deter criminals, there is a need for communities to stand together against this “tiny minority of criminals.”