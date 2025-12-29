WATCH: KZN Taxi driver flees on foot in attempt to evade arrest

The KZN Transport Department warned motorists of zero Tolerance against anyone who is violating the National Road Traffic Act.

As the festive season draws to a close, a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) taxi driver was arrested after fleeing on foot in an attempt to evade authorities.

With thousands of motorists getting ready to return home after the holiday season, the KZN Transport Department said its festive season road safety operations are a “resounding success and very effective.”

KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, said there has been an increase in visitors returning home after spending “quality time” in various parts of the province.

“This morning, between 6am and 7am, we recorded more than 600 cars passing through the Marrianhill Toll Plaza. Throughout the festive season, we are ensuring the safety of national and international visitors on our roads.

“Equally, we are prioritising the safety of the people of this province who are using our road networks,” Sibiya said on Monday.

Zero tolerance

Sibiya said the province’s Road Traffic Inspectorate team is on alert.

“We warn motorists of zero tolerance against anyone who is violating the National Road Traffic Act. Nobody is capable of evading RTI as they execute #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation. The arrests in Newcastle yesterday afternoon are a clear indication of the RTI No Nonsense approach.

“Those arrested include a traditional healer, a phlebotomist, a policeman and two teachers. By 6pm, RTI had already arrested 29 motorists, including a taxi driver,” Sibiya said.

Fleeing taxi driver

Sibiya said those arrested are facing drunk driving charges.

“A taxi driver tried to run away on foot but was quickly cornered by our energetic team. Three unruly individuals who tried to stop RTI from arresting drunk motorists were quickly arrested.

“We thank the SAPS for the enduring partnership. We also appreciate our working relationship with Newcastle Traffic Department and the Department of Health,” Sibiya said.

Motorists have been urged to obey and respect the rules of the road and take precautions as they head back to their homes.

