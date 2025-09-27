‘Be aware of the rules’ – KZN transport dept intensifies campaign against drunk driving

The department has further intensified its campaign against drunk driving amid the high number of accidents in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of transport has issued a warning against motorists illegally using blue lights.

This was after intercepting a convoy transporting a deputy mayor in the province for violating Regulation 176 of the National Traffic Act of 1993-96.

Officials found one blue light, reserved exclusively for traffic officers, members of the South African Police Service, and members of the SANDF, as well as one green light used on disaster management vehicles.

ALSO READ: KZN transport department cracks down on blue light mafia

They also found two white lights used by registered security vehicles.

“We then had to confiscate almost all those and issue a proper warning to ensure that we adhere to such fundamental principles,” said MEC Siboniso Duma during a media briefing on Friday.

“So whenever you see a blue light, you just have to understand that as part of the protocol, someone who’s registered as an officer must be driving that vehicle. Otherwise, we have to do something.”

Duma said the province has intensified its campaign against the illegal use of blue lights or any other lights to protect other motorists.

“We want to protect innocent motorists and the people of this province against the emergence of the blue lights mafia, which is critical at this point in time, because in some instances, they will be harassing other motorists and fellow drivers, which is critical for us,” said Duma.

ALSO READ: Three children among six injured after truck ploughs into cars in KZN

“We will embark on an awareness campaign aimed at educating members of the public about the dos and don’ts of blue lights and other lights as we approach the transport month.”

KZN motorists and drunk driving

The department has further intensified its campaign against drunk driving amid the high number of accidents in the province.

“We arrested almost 293 motorists for drunk driving since August 15th. As you enter any boundaries in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, you must be aware of the rules. We want to ensure the safety of motorists using more than 54 000 kilometres of our road networks.”

In the latest incident on Saturday morning, a member of the Community Policing Forum in Port Shepstone was arrested for drunk driving.

On Monday, four pupils were injured after a speeding driver lost control of his minibus taxi and crashed into the guardrails in Pietmaritzburg, Northdale.

The driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

“As the department of transport, we are left with no option but to take drastic action to deal with this anarchy.”

ALSO READ: KZN minibus crash: Report expected within 48 hours after 4 pupils lost their lives