KZN water entity spends R400k on low-ranking marathoner

Athletes criticize KZN water’s funding of a civil servant in New York, arguing taxpayer money should support deserving talent instead.

While ultramarathon athlete Bennie Roux, 41, struggles financially to compete internationally, a government water entity spent almost R400 000 of taxpayer money to sponsor a civil servant who finished in the bottom quarter of the field of the New York City Marathon.

Roux says it is extremely difficult for an average athlete who trains hard and gives it their all to get somewhere, and “then you read about this type of story in the news about people who really don’t deserve the opportunity.

“They are literally wasting money on first-class flights, it’s ridiculous, it makes a person sick,” he said.

R400k spent by KZN water on a low-ranking marathoner

Documents by a whistle-blower showed uMngeni-uThukela Water defended its decision to sponsor the travel, accommodation and entry costs of their employee, 32-year-old Lorraine Zandile Mhlongo, a supply chain management official, according to the Sunday Times.

She completed the race in 5hr 27min, a time which would not even qualify for the Comrades Marathon.

But Roux said nothing would stop him from chasing his dream. He has spent about R250 000 and competed in the Moab 240-miler in the US, a 385.7km race that began and ended in Moab, Utah, following the trail of the Colorado River.

He was third overall.

Ultramarathon runner Bennie Roux who struggles to raise his own funds to compete overseas. Picture: Gallo Images

“My dream is to compete in Switzerland next,” he said.

Roux said it was bad to know that the country had money, but it was spent on the wrong people.

Spending money on the wrong people

“South Africa has enormous talent, but it is being hijacked by rubbish like this,” he said.

In this year’s Comrades, just under 23 000 people managed to meet the qualifying standard by completing a 42.2km marathon, the same distance as the New York marathon, in less than five hours.

An uMngeni-uThukela Water spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo told the newspaper there was nothing suggesting that anything was done outside policy.

Maphumulo said the sponsorship was in line with its policy and corporate social responsibilities, adding that the utility’s financial statements were audited annually.

“It’s not like the uMngeni-uThukela Water sponsorship issue was a clandestine matter hidden from the public – it’s out there, even the criteria for selecting eligible beneficiaries, for anyone to scrutinise,” he said.

Mhlongo from Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, placed 3 389 in her age group of 30-34 years and completed the race in 46 328th place out of 55 526 competitors.

‘Vanity projects and personal interests’

According to Mhlongo’s scoresheet, she was ranked 141 of 170 South Africans who took part.

DA spokesperson on sport, art and culture Leah Potgieter, said the matter highlighted a broader issue in government, where vanity projects and personal interests are prioritised over true national interests.

“Minister McKenzie, for example, cut 40-60% of budgets from federations like Swimming SA, while resources were improperly diverted towards VAR (video assistant referee) at over R80 million. It is inconceivable that wellpaid officials enjoy fully funded extracurricular activities unrelated to their work, while athletes whose careers depend on support are left high and dry,” she said.

Potgieter said that also explained why many athletes looked to international opportunities rather than rely on South Africa for support.

“I will be investigating this as it raises serious questions about government support for nurturing local talent on a global scale, particularly when budget constraints are cited for local athletes while funding officials’ hobbies,” she said.

Potgieter said the investigation would also examine what exposure the trip brought compared with investing in South Africa’s future stars.

Reset needed for corruption-free SA

Economist Dawie Roodt said: “I wonder if there is any department that isn’t being run like this. We hear about corruption left, right and centre.”

Roodt said South Africa needed a reset to make it corruption-free if it was in any sense possible.

“I struggle to find a political leader where there isn’t some form of corruption. It’s just horrible,” he said.

McKenzie, had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Nick Bester at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban during the 2022 Comrades Marathon. Picture: Gallo Images

Comrades winner and Ironman Nick Bester said he didn’t want to be part of politics and preferred to focus on the sport.

Bester said his main focus was on developing athletes across the country. “We work hard to get enough funds to help very talented athletes. There are so many talented athletes in South Africa, but they need help, financial help. No money, no fun,”he said.

Bester said athletes relied on sponsors of products and funds.

“I sponsor running clubs, I help develop these clubs and the funds are used for the athletes. There’s a lot of talent in South Africa, but you need funds to support that athlete who shows talent. You have to identify if the person is an athlete and that they have the talent, the build to run, before you waste money on someone who isn’t an athlete, although they might have other skills,” he said.