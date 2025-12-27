KZN weather damages over 100 houses as soup kitchens set up for affected residents

Search and rescue operations continue for a missing person in Amanzimtoti.

Severe weather conditions, including heavy thunderstorms, damaging winds and hail, have battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), forcing hundreds of residents from their homes.

According to the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), more than 100 households have been impacted, with approximately 50 homes completely destroyed.

Public infrastructure, including clinics and a driving licence testing centre, was also damaged.

The worst-affected municipalities are eMadlangeni, Dannhauser and Newcastle.

KZN Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has since dispatched disaster management teams to the Amajuba and Umzinyathi districts.

He further instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) to coordinate with social partners and local municipalities to provide immediate relief, including food parcels, blankets and temporary shelter.

KZN weather leaves three injured

Speaking to SABC News on Saturday, KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila confirmed that three people were injured during the storms on Friday.

“They were taken to hospital and are receiving treatment. In terms of the preliminary assessments, we have over 100 households that have been affected.

“We do expect this number to increase once our teams give us their final report,” Mzila said on Saturday.

He warned that residents in the northern and other parts of KZN should remain vigilant, as a level 2 weather warning for severe thunderstorms remains in effect.

Water levels in rivers such as the Tugela are rising and beginning to spill over.

“There are some areas in the western parts of the province within the interior, so our teams are on high alert across all of these districts through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, and we are keeping a close eye,” the KZN Cogta spokesperson remarked.

Mzila confirmed that relief was being given to affected families for them to “piece together their lives after these tragic storms”.

“There’s also interim relief that is going to be provided through line function departments.

“We are liaising right now with the Department of Human Settlements and other line function departments to ensure that this relief is brought on board as quickly as possible.

“We have also set up soup kitchens as well for the communities that have been affected,” Mzila said.

Search for missing person

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continue for a missing person in Amanzimtoti following a tragic incident involving a vehicle swept away by flooding.

The vehicle was carrying five people, with two managing to escape while three were swept away, and two bodies have since been recovered.

“One person is still missing. The MEC Cogta has expressed his condolences to these affected families, and these teams will not rest up until we find a way to recover the one person that is still missing.”

Mzila also cautioned residents against building homes near riverbanks or in low-lying areas, which are particularly vulnerable during extreme weather events.

“If you reside or have built in such areas, we’ve got our community halls, we’ve got public infrastructure that is available through the ward councillors that we urge communities to utilise.

“We’re also working with Amakhosi (chiefs) to ensure that going forward no one is placed in such areas because this does place their lives at risk.

“We are calling as well upon communities to follow the instructions from authorities and municipalities when they instruct them not to build in certain areas.”

Storm damage puts pressure on provincial infrastructure budget

Mzila noted that storms and flooding have caused an estimated R3 billion in damages across KZN in 2024, placing immense strain on the province’s infrastructure budget.

“The amount of money that we spend on infrastructure as a province, here I’m talking about municipalities, is about R3.6 billion a year.

“So we’ve got a challenge whereby our developmental agenda is at times impeded by these disasters that continue to occur as a result of climate change.”

He further indicated that disaster teams are conducting assessments of the current damage.

“Once these assessments are done, the MEC for Cogta will then be able to make a decision in terms of the interventions that are required.

“We do receive support from the National Disaster Management Centre that has been able to provide relief in terms of funding for areas that have been damaged.

“There will be a process that is undertaken through the MEC and through the various line function departments, and we will have a clearer picture as time progresses.”

The PDMC remains on high alert as volatile weather conditions persist across the province.

Residents have been urged to stay off roads where possible, avoid crossing flooded bridges or walkways, and immediately report any life-threatening situations to local ward councillors or municipal disaster management units.

