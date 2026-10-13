Lamola warns of new ‘scramble for Africa’ as global powers chase critical minerals

Lamola also criticised a global financial system he said continues to work against developing nations.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola warned that Africa faces a new “scramble for Africa” as global powers race to secure the critical minerals needed for the green-energy transition.

Lamola said the continent can no longer accept a system that enriches others while leaving Africans behind.

Mineral wealth

Addressing an Africa-Europe relations conference hosted by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in Pretoria on Monday, Lamola said Africa’s vast mineral wealth must drive industrialisation, jobs and economic growth on the continent rather than continue to fuel prosperity abroad.

“Our continent has long supplied the raw materials that have generated prosperity elsewhere, while most Africans continue to live in conditions of deprivation.”

He said Africa must reject partnerships that perpetuate economic dependence and resource extraction without meaningful development.

“The first requirement for sustainable partnerships are those that contribute to ending our economic marginalisation and the exploitation of our resources without meaningful structural transformation.”

Warning

With competition for strategic minerals intensifying, Lamola issued a stark warning against repeating the mistakes of the colonial era.

“If we do not treat the rare minerals issue with respect and prudence, it runs the risk of becoming another ‘scramble for Africa’, with serious negative ramifications for Africa.”

Africa paying the price

Lamola also criticised a global financial system he said continues to work against developing nations.

“In recent years, 25 African countries have spent more on servicing debt than on the health and education of their people.”

He argued that African countries are paying significantly more to borrow money than developed nations, limiting their ability to invest in development and infrastructure.

The minister also revisited tensions exposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, accusing wealthy nations of hoarding vaccines while developing countries were left vulnerable.

“The gatekeeping of vaccines in what became known as ‘vaccine apartheid’.”

No allegiance to global blocs

As geopolitical rivalry deepens, Lamola insisted Africa would not be forced to choose sides.

“The partnership between Africa and Europe cannot demand allegiance to one bloc or exclusivity.”

“Africa must retain the space to cultivate partnerships with different countries and regions in pursuit of its own interests and development aspirations.”

Partnerships

He said Africa was not seeking charity or paternalistic relationships, but partnerships based on equality and mutual benefit.

“We are not asking for old-style paternalism; we seek genuine partnership – a compact – based on mutual responsibility and mutual accountability.”

Investment

Lamola said that for African countries, the priority is to attract investment that goes beyond exporting raw materials.

“Africa can benefit from the European Union capacity building, especially support for specialised training in financial crime, cybercrime and counter terrorism and strengthening institutions. Secondly, Africa has a youthful population.

“That youthful population can play a key role in the energy transition, including in artificial intelligence research and development,” said Lamola.