Land invaders erecting shacks dispersed with rubber bullets and stun grenades near Makhanda

Residents of informal settlements near Makhanda attempted to build homes on land earmarked for commercial development.

Residents of an informal settlement near Makhanda protest over housing. Picture: Supplied / Unemployed Peoples Movement

Authorities have removed a large group of people attempting to hijack a plot of land along the R67 outside Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape.

Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at the land grabbers after disrupted efforts to erect dwellings turned violent.

A case of land invasion was opened against the protestors on Monday, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Makhanda housing protest

The Makana Local Municipality stated that on Sunday, “over a thousand” residents of nearby informal settlements descended on vacant land that had previously been used as a golf practice range.

The residents began demarcating plots with the intention of building makeshift homes, with several vehicles assisting by shuttling in building materials.

Makana Executive Mayor Yandiswa Vara made her way to the site to engage with the protestors while police monitored the situation.

“[Vara] explained to the residents that the land they wanted to occupy had been earmarked for business developments and that they were not allowed to build on that land,” stated Makana spokesperson Anele Mjekula.

“In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the residents were advised to form a committee which would formally engage with the municipality on a way forward on the need for housing developments,” Mjekula explained.

Rubber bullets, stun grenades

In a defiant mood, the protestors ignored the mayor, and the police intervened to protect the land that is zoned for commercial development.

Protestors from Joza and Empolweni then blocked roads with burning tyres and threw rocks at police, who responded with force.

“Members from public order policing had to use rubber bullets and stun grenades to disorientate violent crowds,” stated Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli

“Moments later, the situation was under control, and there were no reported injuries,” he added.

The municipality stated the initial number of land invaders was more than 1000, while police placed the number of dispersed protestors at roughly 200.

“There are no arrests at this stage, and police have since deployed members from specialised units such as public order policing to monitor and handle the situation,” Nkohli explained.

Alleged broken promises

The Unemployed Peoples Movement (UPM) has been assisting the protestors and berated the Makana municipality for not prioritising housing for those living in the informal settlements.

“Many of the people here attempting to create homes have been on housing waiting lists for years. Some were even accepted to receive formal RDP houses,” stated UPM spokesperson Babalwa Budaza.

She expressed her anger at the police for using force against civilians and activists, and said it was “deeply troubling” that the police had opened charges against the protestors.

“The municipality has chosen to suppress the most basic human need — the need for shelter. The municipality’s failure to deliver housing has directly contributed to the rise of Empolweni,” Budaza added.

Mjekula stated that the municipality had left the door open for more engagement on the housing issue, but Budaza said they have heard these explanations before.

“Promises have been made and broken. They haven’t built any houses in an extremely long time,” she concluded.

