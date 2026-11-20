The findings reveal a widespread collapse in municipal waste management oversight.

Nearly 80% of South Africa’s inspected landfill sites are failing to meet environmental laws, exposing millions of residents to the dangers of pollution, contaminated groundwater and deteriorating public health conditions, according to figures tabled in parliament by Acting Environment Minister Willie Aucamp.

The findings reveal a widespread collapse in municipal waste management oversight, with hundreds of landfill sites found to be either partially compliant or outright non-compliant with national environmental standards.

Alarming stats

The alarming statistics emerged in a written parliamentary reply by Aucamp to a question from Tammy Breedt of the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), who sought clarity on the compliance status of landfill sites across the country.

According to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, South Africa currently has 818 landfill sites. Of these, 545 were inspected between the 2023-24 and 2025-26 financial years.

However, only 482 sites were formally assessed for compliance after 52 inspections were conducted as follow-up visits and not scored.

Grim picture

The results paint a concerning picture. Just 97 landfill sites were found to be compliant with environmental legislation, while 270 were classified as non-compliant and 115 as partially compliant.

This means that almost four out of every five landfill sites assessed failed to fully meet legal requirements.

In contrast, landfill sites under national government oversight fared significantly better. Of the 11 facilities for which the minister is the competent authority, 10 were found to be substantially compliant and one partially compliant.

Failures

Reacting to the findings, Breedt said the figures exposed deep-rooted failures in municipal waste management.

“These findings should shock every South African. Landfill sites are not just eyesores. They are potential environmental time bombs. When municipalities fail to manage waste lawfully, communities pay the price through polluted water, environmental degradation and serious health risks.”

Local government

Breedt said the compliance figures pointed to a broader governance problem at local government level.

“The fact that only 97 of the 482 assessed landfill sites were found to be compliant points to a systemic governance failure. Municipalities have been entrusted with protecting both public health and the environment, yet far too many are falling dangerously short of that responsibility.”

She also criticised the lack of detailed provincial information contained in the minister’s response.

“What makes the situation even more alarming is the lack of transparency. The department has not disclosed which provinces and municipalities are the worst offenders. Communities deserve to know whether they are living next to ticking environmental hazards.”

Action

The department said it is working with municipalities, provincial environmental authorities, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, and the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency to improve landfill management through training, technical assistance and enforcement action.

Municipalities that have received compliance notices and directives must also ringfence 5% of their Municipal Infrastructure Grant allocations to address landfill-related non-compliance.

However, the department acknowledged that progress has been slow and largely depends on the willingness of municipalities to implement corrective measures.

Municipalities are expected to submit draft business plans by 1 February 2027, while corrective measures will only be implemented from July 2027.

Wait

Breedt said communities could not afford to wait.

“Government cannot continue managing this crisis through reports, plans and deadlines while communities suffer the consequences.

“Municipalities that repeatedly break environmental laws must face real consequences, and every rand allocated to fixing landfill sites must be accounted for. South Africans deserve clean, safe and properly managed waste facilities, not endless excuses,” she said.

The FF Plus has called for stricter oversight of municipal spending and stronger accountability measures to ensure environmental laws are enforced before the country’s landfill crisis deepens further.