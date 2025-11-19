Union Buildings goes dark ahead of G20 summit, widespread outage in Tshwane

There is no estimated time for restoration of power.

As world leaders descend on South Africa for the G20 World Leaders Summit, the capital city and seat of the country’s government has been thrown into darkness.

The City of Tshwane’s business district has been hit by a massive power outage affecting several areas, including major landmarks like the Union Buildings and the University of South Africa (UNISA) in Pretoria.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said they are aware of the power outage.

“A team of technicians has been dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage with a view to restoring this essential service.”

ALSO READ: ‘It was first championed by Zuma’ – MK party slams GNU for advancing nuclear energy

Outages

Areas affected by the blackout include:

Skinner-Edmond Groenkloof

Muckleneuk

Arcadia

Sunnyside

Berea

UNISA

Union buildings

Pretoria Central

Mashigo said customers will be kept abreast of developments but there is no estimated time for power restoration.

“The city apologises for the inconvenience caused to the affected customers,” he said.

G20 power outages

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced last week that there will be no power or water cuts during the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Johannesburg’s City Power said it had also undertaken a major overhaul of the electricity network, with over 30 substations undergoing maintenance and upgrades to ensure a reliable power supply.

Streetlighting has been rehabilitated along strategic G20 routes, enhancing both safety and visibility.

“Critical water infrastructure, including Rand Water’s Eikenhof Pumping Station, has received reinforced power supply systems to prevent disruptions during the event,” said the City of Johannesburg in a statement last week.

Johannesburg Water said contingency plans, including mobile water tanks and sanitation services, were in place to respond swiftly to any emergencies that might arise during the summit.

ALSO READ: Is Joburg ready to host G20? Gauteng on frenzy to repair potholes and streetlights [VIDEO]

*This is a developing story