Why Fadiel Adams won’t testify at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday

Adams' testimony was expected to form part of the commission's inquiry into investigations conducted by Idac.

The Madlanga Commission has confirmed that National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and subpoenaed witness Fadiel Adams is unlikely to testify on Tuesday morning, despite being scheduled to appear before the commission.

Adams was expected to testify before the commission at 9:30am.

Affidavit

However, evidence leaders received his sworn affidavit and annexures late on Monday night

Madlanga Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said, given the significant public interest in Adams’ appearance before the Madlanga Commission, they deem it appropriate to inform the public about his appearance.

“Whilst Mr Adams is set to appear before the Commission at 09:30 this morning, the Commission’s evidence leaders only received a sworn affidavit and related annexures from Mr Adams after 21:00 last (Monday) night.

“As a result, the evidence leaders are likely to request a postponement in order for the necessary consultations to take place before Mr Adams testifies,” Michaels said.

Testimony

Adams’ testimony was expected to form part of the commission’s inquiry into investigations conducted by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), which were triggered by his Section 27 referral in November 2024.

Adams’ referral, which has been described as containing discrepancies and insufficient supporting evidence, has been at the centre of the commission’s work in recent weeks.

It triggered a series of probes into the police’s Crime Intelligence division, as well as scrutiny involving suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and the political killings task team (PKTT).

Probe

The investigations – reportedly dubbed “Project Diversion” – have looked into the conduct of Crime Intelligence senior officials, including divisional commissioner Dumisani Khumalo, particularly in relation to the appointment of former BMW employee Dineo Mokwele to a brigadier position.

Idac has also investigated Crime Intelligence’s chief financial officer (CFO), Philani Lushaba, who is facing charges in connection with the alleged cover-up of the theft of his state-issued laptop by a sex worker.

Evidence before the commission has further indicated that Adams’ complaint extended to the use of money from Crime Intelligence’s secret service account, commonly referred to as the slush fund, for accommodation and luxury vehicles linked to the PKTT, as well as the acquisition of multiple properties and alleged irregularities in the procurement of a forklift.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa