Leaked Bushiri case affidavit puts witness at risk, warns NPA

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are facing extradition to South Africa to stand trial on multiple serious charges, including fraud and rape

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court during their bail application on 4 November 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has expressed serious concern over the leak of a confidential affidavit belonging to a key state witness in the fraud and money laundering case involving self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his co-accused.

The NPA said the affidavit forms part of the documents in the case docket that was disclosed to the defence for the accused to prepare for their trial.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana slammed the leaking of the document which contains the witness’s full personal details and even her photograph published by a media outlet

“It is very concerning as this leaked affidavit has the potential to compromise the state’s case. It also endangers the life of the state witness because her full details, including a photo of her, were published in the media,” she said.

Mahanjana said the case was set down for trial to commence on 14 October 2024, almost a year ago.

“However, the case has been met with numerous interlocutory applications by some of the accused attempting to delay the trial. None of these interlocutory applications were successful. Despite all these applications, the state has always maintained its readiness to start with the trial,” Mahanjana said.

She urged media houses to exercise restraint and act in the public interest without compromising legal processes or endangering individuals involved in the case.

“We therefore urge the media to be responsible when exercising their mandate to produce news to keep the public informed to do so without jeopardising the rights of the witnesses who will be called to testify.”

Mahanjana did not disclose whether an investigation into the source of the leak is underway.

Bushiri and his co-accused face at least six charges, including rape, violating bail conditions and contraventions of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, Banking Act, Civil Aviation Act and Immigration Act.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri, fled to Malawi in November 2020, after being granted bail of R200 000 each under strict conditions by the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court.

The case is set down for trial on 4 August 2025.

