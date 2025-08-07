Krugersdorp school pupils set classrooms alight over timetable changes

The fire broke out at the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Five pupils have been arrested for allegedly burning two mobile classrooms to the ground at the Thuto-Lefa Secondary School in Munsieville, Krugersdorp.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, the pupils allegedly burned the school over their dissatisfaction with timetable changes.

Gauteng Education Department (GDE) spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incident is regrettable.

“According to information at our disposal, the fire broke out on school premises. It is alleged that the incident may be linked to learner dissatisfaction with recent timetable changes introduced by the school.”

Mabona said the objective of the timetable adjustment is to ensure the completion of the academic syllabus and to provide adequate revision time ahead of upcoming preliminary examinations.

“The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Subsequently, five pupils (four in Grade 10 and one in Grade 9) were arrested accordingly.

“It is deeply concerning that opposition to academic planning may have been expressed through such a destructive act,” Mabona said.

Incident condemned

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has condemned the incident in the “strongest possible terms.”

“Burning a classroom is not a form of protest; it is a criminal act that robs pupils of their right to quality education. We will not tolerate such destructive behaviour, and those responsible must face the full consequences of the law,” said MEC Chiloane.

Chiloane said the department will work with the school and relevant stakeholders to ensure that learning continues with minimal disruption.

“Officials will assess the damage and will implement immediate interventions, including the possible deployment of temporary infrastructure.

“The department will not hesitate to act decisively in defence of the schooling environment. We urge learners, communities, parents, and pupils to work together with school leadership and authorities to preserve the integrity of our schools,” said Chiloane.

