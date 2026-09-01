Ten school children hospitalised after scholar transport plunges into embankment

The South African Police Service are investigating the cause of the accident.

A school‑run turned chaotic in KwaZulu-Natal when a scholar transport veered off the road and crashed into a roadside embankment, injuring ten children.

The accident occurred just before 7am on Monday morning, 31 August on Fannin Road in the Wyebank area outside of Pinetown.

Accident

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a single vehicle carrying pupils to school had somehow left the roadway, coming to rest on a bank.

Paramedics found multiple children who had been injured, and immediately more paramedics and ambulances were dispatched.

“A total of ten children had sustained various injuries, and once stabilised on the scene, the children were transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the crash are unknown, however, the South African Police Service (Saps) were in attendance and will be investigating further.

Weekend carnage

Over the weekend, twelve people were killed in three separate road crashes across the Eastern Cape, prompting renewed concern over reckless driving and road safety in the province.

Six people died on Saturday in two incidents in the OR Tambo District. In the first crash, a bakkie overturned near Mthatha, killing two occupants and injuring four others.

Hours later, another bakkie carrying 15 passengers lost control near Qumbu, leaving four dead and several seriously injured.

Five killed

On Sunday, a head‑on collision on the R334 in Kariega claimed five more lives when a Toyota Corolla and VW Polo crashed, leaving no survivors.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Makaya Komisa said the scenes were devastating and warned that negligent driving continues to cost lives.

MEC Xolile Nqatha urged motorists to obey road laws, saying the province cannot normalise such tragedies. Police have opened culpable homicide dockets and investigations are under way.