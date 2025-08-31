Lehlogonolo Masoga hits back at DA and EFF over criticism of his Seta appointment

Masoga was implicated in a forensic report for backdating a communications contract while CEO of the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone.

A Limpopo-born former politician and former CEO of the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (MMSEZ), Lehlogonolo Masoga came out guns blazing this week, accusing the DA of using his association with the ANC as a weapon to find a quick way to reverse his appointment as administrator of the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (SSETA).

The 49-year-old former ANC Youth League leader in the Peter Mokaba region was appointed along with Oupa Nkoane and Zukile Mvalo as Seta administrators on 19 August by Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela.

Seta appointments criticised

These appointments came into place after Manamela placed the three Setas – Services Seta (SSETA), Construction Education and Training Authority Seta (Ceta), and Local Government Seta (LGSETA) – under administration. This amid allegations that they were experiencing governance and performance challenges.

But soon after the appointment, several political organisations, including the DA and the EFF, accused Manamela of appointing people with questionable backgrounds.

ALSO READ: Manamela under fire for another round of ‘unfit’ appointments to Seta boards

The DA’s Karabo Khakhau wrote to Manamela, claiming the new appointees were ANC cadres implicated in forensic reports that detail acts of fraud, corruption and the mismanagement of public funds.

Forensic investigation

Masoga was implicated in a forensic report for backdating a communications contract worth R4.4 million. This was seen as an attempt to justify unjustified payments by the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone made to the communications company, Mahuma Group.

It was previously reported in May 2024 that a forensic investigation into a multimillion-rand communications contract at the MMSEZ implicated Masoga and called for him to face disciplinary action.

It is understood that in January 2022, MMSEZ entered into a one-year agreement to accept briefs for marketing and public relations, with a contract value of R4 431 180. It is alleged a service level agreement (SLA) was not signed on time by the two parties, even though the company, Mahuma Group, continued to be paid for the services.

“The report by forensic service company Morar, found that Masoga, along with MMSEZ employee Shavana Mushwana, backdated the contract by six months, from June to January in a bid to justify several payments to the service provider by MMSEZ – even though there was not a signed SLA by MMSEZ,” stated the report.

ALSO READ: ‘We will not hide anything’ – Manamela on Seta board chairperson appointments

Masoga claims his innocence

On Friday, Masoga refuted these allegations.

“The Morar report was incomplete and confidential until leaked for some nefarious reasons. Ironically, it was given to me officially six months after submission by the service provider and a month after it was leaked to the media.

“Upon legal advice, I initiated a process to subject it to legal review and to set it aside on several grounds… [including] that the primary purpose of the investigation was to verify alleged duplicate payments, which were proven to be non-existent.

“Moreover, the status of the signed SLA was never part of the scope of the investigation, hence the draft report by the investigators did not have any finding on the SLA allegations until the intervention of the board subcommittee to coerce the service provider to make an adverse finding against me by all means necessary.

“I was never interviewed nor given an opportunity as the person responsible for the signing of the agreement to give my side of the story, notwithstanding the fact that the issue of the SLA was outside the scope of the investigation,” he said.

Masoga further refuted allegations that he backdated the SLA during the appointment of the Mahuma Group. He argued that he would have provided an explanation if given the opportunity.

“I vehemently reject the allegation of backdating the SLA as baseless and unfounded,” he said.

Masoga accused the board and investigators of acting unethically and pursuing a witch-hunt against him.

“The report issued does not provide evidence to support the allegation, except making unrealistic inferences. The previous board continued to expand the scope of the investigation beyond the validity of the SLA with the service provider, who was coerced to make a finding on a non-existent SLA matter,” he said.

“It is also common cause that I have lodged a complaint with South African Institute of Chartered Accountsncts (SAICA) in 2024 to investigate the conduct of the then audit and risk committee chairperson who failed in her duty to prevent the malicious leakage of the incomplete confidential report primed to cause irreparable harm to my personal integrity and professional reputation.”

ALSO READ: ‘The public deserves better’: Outa and Ceta trade barbs after protest

In a document dated 13 December 2022 seen by The Citizen addressed to the MMSEZ, Mahuma Group CEO, Matome Rapetsoa, is quoted as follows:

“The agreement between the parties is in writing and was duly signed on behalf of both parties. The duration of the agreement is from 27 January 2022 to 27 January 2023.”

Out of the three Setas under administration, two are challenging the minister’s decision, except Masogas’ Services Seta.

Masoga said he can’t understand why the DA and the EFF were fighting his appointment.

“Apart from being the former CEO of the MMSEZ in Limpopo, I have also served as the MEC and deputy speaker of the Limpopo legislature. Both positions are executive authorities and essential for an accounting authority role. Interestingly, my term as an MEC happened when Limpopo provincial administration was under section 100 of the constitution as imposed by the national Cabinet, which makes me no stranger to the terrain of a legally imposed administration.”

Masoga also took a swipe at the DA, saying, “It is hellbent on using my link with the ANC to cause unwarranted disharmony in my new responsibilities. Unfortunately, I cannot change history to appease them and plead with them to judge me on the basis of my capabilities whilst respecting my constitutionally protected right to freedom of association.”

The DA’s Khakhau was asked to comment on Masoga’s claims. This article will be updated if it is received.